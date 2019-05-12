IPL 2019, MI Vs CSK: Mumbai Indians’ Road To Final

Mumbai Indians are chasing a record fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) titles. They will play fellow three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final of IPL 2019 on Sunday at Hyderabad.

The Rohit Sharma-led side topped the league table with 18 points from nine wins. In the Qualifier 1, MI defeated CSK by six wickets to make complete a hat-trick of wins against the MS Dhoni-led side.

Here's a look at their road to the final:

1 - MI vs DC: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 37 runs, with visiting wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant hitting 78 not out.

2 - RCB vs MI: Mumbai Indians win by six runs, with umpires failing to call Lasith Malinga no-ball off the last ball of the match.

3 - KXIP vs MI: Lost to Kings XI Punjab by eight wickets, with KL Rahul hitting 71 runs in 57 balls.

4 - MI vs CSK: Mumbai Indians win by 37 runs, thanks to Hardik Pandya all-round effort.

5 - SRH vs MI: Mumbai Indians win by 40 runs, with debutant Alzarri Joseph rewriting. The youngster eclipsed Sohail Tanveer record to produce best bowling figures in IPL - 6/12.

6 - MI vs KXIP: Mumbai Indians win by three wickets, with Kieron Pollard playing a match-winning knock.

7 - MI vs RR: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by four wickets as Jos Buttler hit 89.

8 - MI vs RCB: Mumbai Indians win by five wickets, thanks to Hardik Pandya's 16-ball 37.

9 - DC vs MI: Mumbai Indians win by 40 runs, with Pandya brothers serving the team well.

10 - RR vs MI: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by five wickets as Steve Smith anchored the chase for the hosts.

11 - CSK vs MI: Mumbai Indians win by 46 runs to completed league double CSK in the absence of MS Dhoni.

12 - KKR vs MI: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders win by 34 runs despite Hardik Pandya's unbelievable knock.

13 - MI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians win Super Over by 2 wickets.

14 - MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians win by nine wickets to knock the two-time champions and claim the top spot.

15 - MI vs CSK Qualifier 1: Mumbai Indians win by six wickets to enter the final.