IPL 2019, MI Vs CSK: Mumbai Indians’ Road To Final

Three-time champions Mumbai Indians are playing their fifth Indian Premier final after 2010, 2013, 2015 and 2017

Outlook Web Bureau 12 May 2019
Mumbai Indians are one win away from becoming the first team to win the Indian Premier League for the fourth time
Mumbai Indians are chasing a record fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) titles. They will play fellow three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final of IPL 2019 on Sunday at Hyderabad.

The Rohit Sharma-led side topped the league table with 18 points from nine wins. In the Qualifier 1, MI defeated CSK by six wickets to make complete a hat-trick of wins against the MS Dhoni-led side.

Here's a look at their road to the final:

1 - MI vs DC: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 37 runs, with visiting wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant hitting 78 not out.

2 - RCB vs MI: Mumbai Indians win by six runs, with umpires failing to call Lasith Malinga no-ball off the last ball of the match.

3 - KXIP vs MI: Lost to Kings XI Punjab by eight wickets, with KL Rahul hitting 71 runs in 57 balls.

4 - MI vs CSK: Mumbai Indians win by 37 runs, thanks to Hardik Pandya all-round effort.

5 - SRH vs MI: Mumbai Indians win by 40 runs, with debutant Alzarri Joseph rewriting. The youngster eclipsed Sohail Tanveer record to produce best bowling figures in IPL - 6/12.

6 - MI vs KXIP: Mumbai Indians win by three wickets, with Kieron Pollard playing a match-winning knock.

7 - MI vs RR: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by four wickets as Jos Buttler hit 89.

8 - MI vs RCB: Mumbai Indians win by five wickets, thanks to Hardik Pandya's 16-ball 37.

9 - DC vs MI: Mumbai Indians win by 40 runs, with Pandya brothers serving the team well.

10 - RR vs MI: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by five wickets as Steve Smith anchored the chase for the hosts.

11 - CSK vs MI: Mumbai Indians win by 46 runs to completed league double CSK in the absence of MS Dhoni.

12 - KKR vs MI: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders win by 34 runs despite Hardik Pandya's unbelievable knock.

13 - MI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians win Super Over by 2 wickets.

14 - MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians win by nine wickets to knock the two-time champions and claim the top spot.

15 - MI vs CSK Qualifier 1: Mumbai Indians win by six wickets to enter the final.

