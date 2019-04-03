Trinidadian Kieron Pollard is a man of many talents, and cricket fans get to see most of those in the cricket field. In the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, the big man took a stunning catch to send Suresh Raina back.

Chasing a 171-run target set by MI, the visitors lost two wickets in two overs, the tournament's leading scorer survived some anxious moments against MI's new pacers before launching a counter attack.

Then, in the fifth over, Raina targeted Jason Behrendorff by launching the last ball over sweeper cover. But Pollard pulled off a stunner to stun Raina. The timing of the jump, the landing, the overall execution -- everything was magical. Watch it here:

MUST WATCH: Pluck it like Polly - Catch marvellous



Full video here âÂ¶ï¸ÂâÂ¶ï¸Âhttps://t.co/FOZO7KUa6G #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/K0jSKdcJVY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2019

Earlier, put into bat by MS Dhoni, MI rode on a Hardik Pandya's blitz to post a total of 170/5. Pollard contributed with 17 runs from seven balls.

Pandya not only managed to change the momentum of the match, but returned to take three wickets, including that of MS Dhoni.

MI thus ended CSK's three-match winning streak with a 37-run win.