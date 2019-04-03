﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019, MI Vs CSK: Kieron Pollard Takes Magical Catch To Send Suresh Raina Back - WATCH

IPL 2019, MI Vs CSK: Kieron Pollard Takes Magical Catch To Send Suresh Raina Back - WATCH

Mumbai Indians ended Chennai Super Kings' three-match winning streak in the Indian Premier League 2019

Outlook Web Bureau 03 April 2019
IPL 2019, MI Vs CSK: Kieron Pollard Takes Magical Catch To Send Suresh Raina Back - WATCH
Screengrab: BCCI
IPL 2019, MI Vs CSK: Kieron Pollard Takes Magical Catch To Send Suresh Raina Back - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-04-04T00:36:58+0530

Trinidadian Kieron Pollard is a man of many talents, and cricket fans get to see most of those in the cricket field. In the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, the big man took a stunning catch to send Suresh Raina back.

Chasing a 171-run target set by MI, the visitors lost two wickets in two overs, the tournament's leading scorer survived some anxious moments against MI's new pacers before launching a counter attack.

Then, in the fifth over, Raina targeted Jason Behrendorff by launching the last ball over sweeper cover. But Pollard pulled off a stunner to stun Raina. The timing of the jump, the landing, the overall execution -- everything was magical. Watch it here:

Earlier, put into bat by MS Dhoni, MI rode on a Hardik Pandya's blitz to post a total of 170/5. Pollard contributed with 17 runs from seven balls.

Pandya not only managed to change the momentum of the match, but returned to take three wickets, including that of MS Dhoni.

MI thus ended CSK's three-match winning streak with a 37-run win.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kieron Pollard Suresh Raina Mumbai Cricket - IPL Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Speed Breaker Didi,' Says PM In Bengal, Mamata Banerjee Hits Back With 'Expiry Babu' Remark
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters