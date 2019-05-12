IPL 2019, MI Vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings’ Road To Final

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are chasing a record fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) titles. They will play fellow three-time champions Mumbai Indians (CSK) in the final of IPL 2019 on Sunday at Hyderabad.

The MS Dhoni-led side finished the league phase with 18 points from nine wins, second to MI by virtue of inferior net run rate. In the Qualifier 1, they lost MI by six wickets, then beat Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2.

Here's a look at their road to the final:

1 - CSK vs RCB: Chennai won the match by 7 wickets in the low-scoring match.

2 - DC vs CSK: Chennai won the match by 6 wickets thanks to their all-rounder performance.

3 - CSK vs RR: Chennai won by 8 runs with Dhoni playing a captain's knock of 75 runs in 46 balls.

4 - MI vs CSK: Lost to Mumbai by 37 runs to end their three-match winning run.

5 - CSK vs KXIP: Chennai won by 22 runs -- yet another all-round performance from the defending champions.

6 - KKR vs CSK: Chennai won by 7 wickets in a one-sided match.

7 - RR vs CSK: Chennai won by 4 wickets in a last-ball thriller with Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni making the difference.

8 - KKR vs CSK: Chennai won by 5 wickets as Suresh Raina played a matured innings, hitting 58 in 42 balls.

9 - SRH vs CSK: Lost to SunRisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets as of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow set up an easy chase for the hosts.

10 - RCB Vs CSK: Lost to Royal Challengers by 1 run in another last-over thriller despite MS Dhoni's 84 runs from 48 balls.

11 - CSK Vs SRH: Chennai won by 6 wickets as Shane Watson hit 96 from 53 balls.

12 - CSK vs MI: Lost to Mumbai Indians by 46 runs in the absence of MS Dhoni.

13 - 13, CSK vs DC: Chennai won by 80 runs as they bowl out Delhi Capitals for 99.

14 - KXIP vs CSK: Lost to KXIP by six wickets to end the league phase in defeat.

15 - QUALIFIER 1, CSK vs MI: Lost to Mumbai by six wickets, their third defeat against Mumbai Indians this season.

16 - QUALIFIER 2, DC vs CSK: Chennai won by six wickets to enter their eighth IPL final.