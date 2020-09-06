September 06, 2020
Corona
The Indian cricket board (BCCI) released the complete schedule for IPL 2020, to be played in the UAE, from September. Check the complete schedule here

In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah
The Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Sunday announced the fixtures for IPL 2020, to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the season opener at Abu Dhabi.

Check the full schedule here:

The upcoming 53-day edition is by far the longest in the history of the league.

Moved out of India due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the upcoming edition of the world's biggest T20 league will be held in the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE.

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings In Abu Dhabi To Set Ball Rolling From September 19

