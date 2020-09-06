The Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Sunday announced the fixtures for IPL 2020, to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the season opener at Abu Dhabi.
Check the full schedule here:
The upcoming 53-day edition is by far the longest in the history of the league.
Moved out of India due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the upcoming edition of the world's biggest T20 league will be held in the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
'We Will Come Out Of This Stronger': Saikat Majumdar On Teaching In Times Of Pandemic
IPL: Ricky Ponting Remains At Odd With R Ashwin On Mankading, But Agrees With 'Penalty'
After PUBG Ban Akshay Kumar Announces New Game 'FAU-G'