IPL 2020 Schedule: BCCI Finally Releases Fixtures For The T20 Tournament In UAE - Check Here

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Sunday announced the fixtures for IPL 2020, to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the season opener at Abu Dhabi.

Check the full schedule here:

The upcoming 53-day edition is by far the longest in the history of the league.

Moved out of India due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the upcoming edition of the world's biggest T20 league will be held in the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE.

