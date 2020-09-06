BCCI Releases Full Schedule Of IPL 2020 - Complete Details And Full Squad List

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as promised, released the fixtures for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday, which starts on September 19. As expected, the season opener will be between Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (More Cricket News)

"The IPL Governing Council on Sunday announced the schedule for Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 to be held in UAE. The season will kickstart on 19th September in Abu Dhabi with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings," read a statement released by the BCCI.

Dubai will host the second match, between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab.

"After the tournament opener on Saturday, Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore," the release added.

The action will then shift to Sharjah with Rajasthan Royals taking CSK on September 22.

The BCCI also confirmed that there will be 10 double headers, with the first match starting at 3:30PM IST and 2:00PM UAE time. "All evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST and 6:00PM UAE time. In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah."

Venues for the playoffs and the final will be announced later.

The complete fixtures for the league stage can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Check Teams and Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla,

Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Murali Vijay, Francois Du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan, Monu Kumar, RutuRaj Gaikwad, R. Sai Kishore.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Ankit Rajpoot, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Aniruddha Joshi, Akash Singh.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Sheldon Cottrell, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Ravi Bishnoi, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Prabhsimran Singh, Deepak Hooda, Jimmy Neesham, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Murugan Ashwin, Tajinder Singh, Ishan Porel.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Chris Woakes, Jason Roy, Prithvi Shaw, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav.

Mumbai Indians: Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Surya Kumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Saurabh Tiwary, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mohsin Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarti, Rahul Tripathi, Nikhil Naik, Pravin Tambe, M Siddharth, Harry Gurney.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Isuru Udana, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahamad, Pavan Deshpande, Kane Richardson.

SunRisers Hyderabad: Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Fabian Allen, T Natarajan, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine