IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals - Check Complete Schedule, Squad, Dates, Timings, Venue

It's been one rough ride for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), so far. Lots of promises but lack of experience compromised their chances in the previous seasons. (More Cricket News)

But the 2020 season will see a mature side with the arrival of Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan. Interestingly, they are the only existing side in the IPL yet to play a final.

The Shreyas Iyer-led start their campaign with a clash against Kings XI Punjab in the second match at Dubai.

Check Delhi Capitals' complete schedule here:

September 20: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

September 25: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

September 29: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

October 3: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

October 5: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 9: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

October 14: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 17: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

October 20: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 24: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Abu Dhabi (3:30PM IST).

October 27: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 31: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Dubai (3:30PM IST).

November 2: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).



Check Delhi Capitals' squad here:

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Carey, Chris Woakes replaced by Anrich Nortje, Lalit Yadav, Jason Roy replaced by Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Mohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

