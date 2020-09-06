IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders - Check Complete Schedule, Squad, Dates, Timings, Venue

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will only start their 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign on September 23, four days after the season opener. (More Cricket News)
The Dinesh Karthik-led side will take on the most successful side in the tournament's history, Mumbai Indians in their first match at Abu Dhabi.
Check Kolkata Knight Riders' complete schedule here:
|Date
|Against
|Time
|Venue
|23-Sep
|MI
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|26-Sep
|SRH
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|30-Sep
|RR
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|3-Oct
|DC
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|7-Oct
|CSK
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|10-Oct
|KXIP
|3:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|12-Oct
|RCB
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|16-Oct
|MI
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|18-Oct
|SRH
|3:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|21-Oct
|RCB
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|24-Oct
|DC
|3:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|26-Oct
|KXIP
|3:30 PM
|Sharjah
|29-Oct
|CSK
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|1-Nov
|RR
|3:30 PM
|Dubai
Check Kolkata Knight Riders' squad here: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarti, Rahul Tripathi, Nikhil Naik, Pravin Tambe, M Siddharth, Harry Gurney.
