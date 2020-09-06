September 06, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders - Check Complete Schedule, Squad, Dates, Timings, Venue

IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders - Check Complete Schedule, Squad, Dates, Timings, Venue

Kolkata Knight Riders play their first match of the IPL 2020 against the most successful side, Mumbai Indians. Check their complete schedule and squad here

Outlook Web Bureau 06 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders - Check Complete Schedule, Squad, Dates, Timings, Venue
Dinesh Karthik
File Photo
IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders - Check Complete Schedule, Squad, Dates, Timings, Venue
outlookindia.com
2020-09-06T19:23:58+05:30

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will only start their 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign on September 23, four days after the season opener. (More Cricket News)

The Dinesh Karthik-led side will take on the most successful side in the tournament's history, Mumbai Indians in their first match at Abu Dhabi.

Check Kolkata Knight Riders' complete schedule here:

Date Against Time Venue
23-Sep MI 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi
26-Sep SRH 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi
30-Sep RR 7:30 PM Dubai
3-Oct DC 7:30 PM Sharjah
7-Oct CSK 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi
10-Oct KXIP 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi
12-Oct RCB 7:30 PM Sharjah
16-Oct MI 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi
18-Oct SRH 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi
21-Oct RCB 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi
24-Oct DC 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi
26-Oct KXIP 3:30 PM Sharjah
29-Oct CSK 7:30 PM Dubai
1-Nov RR 3:30 PM Dubai

 

Check Kolkata Knight Riders' squad here: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarti, Rahul Tripathi, Nikhil Naik, Pravin Tambe, M Siddharth, Harry Gurney.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings - Check Complete Schedule, Squad, Dates, Timings, Venue

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Dinesh Karthik Cricket Cricket - IPL Kolkata Knight Riders Schedule and Fixtures Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×