IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders - Check Complete Schedule, Squad, Dates, Timings, Venue

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will only start their 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign on September 23, four days after the season opener. (More Cricket News)

The Dinesh Karthik-led side will take on the most successful side in the tournament's history, Mumbai Indians in their first match at Abu Dhabi.

Check Kolkata Knight Riders' complete schedule here:

Date Against Time Venue 23-Sep MI 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 26-Sep SRH 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 30-Sep RR 7:30 PM Dubai 3-Oct DC 7:30 PM Sharjah 7-Oct CSK 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 10-Oct KXIP 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 12-Oct RCB 7:30 PM Sharjah 16-Oct MI 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 18-Oct SRH 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 21-Oct RCB 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 24-Oct DC 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 26-Oct KXIP 3:30 PM Sharjah 29-Oct CSK 7:30 PM Dubai 1-Nov RR 3:30 PM Dubai

Check Kolkata Knight Riders' squad here: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarti, Rahul Tripathi, Nikhil Naik, Pravin Tambe, M Siddharth, Harry Gurney.

