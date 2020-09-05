The fixtures for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be released on Sunday (September 6), according to chairman Brijesh Patel. (More Cricket News)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had earlier said that the much-awaited fixtures should be available by Friday, but it was not to be, to the chagrin of fans and teams.

However, if reports are to be believed, the BCCI will release the fixtures of IPL 2020, which has been moved out of India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the coronavirus pandemic, on Sunday.

“The schedule will be released tomorrow," ANI reported Patel as saying.

The cash-rich T20 cricket league will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues — Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Meanwhile, all the teams have started training with three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) being the latest to hit the nets.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led outfit was hit by coronavirus with several members, including two players, testing positive.

