September 05, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020 Schedule: Indian Premier League Chairman Brijesh Patel Gives New Date To Announce Fixtures

IPL 2020 Schedule: Indian Premier League Chairman Brijesh Patel Gives New Date To Announce Fixtures

The IPL 2020 is scheduled to start on September 19, but the BCCI is yet to reveal the fixtures to the chagrin of fans and teams. But the wait will be soon over, according to Brijesh Patel

Outlook Web Bureau 05 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020 Schedule: Indian Premier League Chairman Brijesh Patel Gives New Date To Announce Fixtures
Rajasthan Royals players Steve Smith and Ben Stokes
File Photo
IPL 2020 Schedule: Indian Premier League Chairman Brijesh Patel Gives New Date To Announce Fixtures
outlookindia.com
2020-09-05T16:28:13+05:30

The fixtures for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be released on Sunday (September 6), according to chairman Brijesh Patel. (More Cricket News)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had earlier said that the much-awaited fixtures should be available by Friday, but it was not to be, to the chagrin of fans and teams.

However, if reports are to be believed, the BCCI will release the fixtures of IPL 2020, which has been moved out of India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the coronavirus pandemic, on Sunday.

“The schedule will be released tomorrow," ANI reported Patel as saying.

The cash-rich T20 cricket league will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues — Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Meanwhile, all the teams have started training with three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) being the latest to hit the nets.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led outfit was hit by coronavirus with several members, including two players, testing positive.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Messi Stays At Barcelona: 10 Key Quotes From The Explosive Interview

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Brijesh Patel Sourav Ganguly Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Schedule and Fixtures T20 Cricket Cricket - BCCI Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×