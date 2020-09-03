IPL 2020: When Will Indian Premier League Schedule Release? Sourav Ganguly Has A Date

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, moved out of India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the coronavirus pandemic, will start on September 19 with a possible opener between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings -- the previous season's finalists. (More Cricket News)

That's all fans know. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to release the fixture of the world's premier T20 cricket league. But according to BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly, the fixtures will be released soon, probably on Friday.

“We understand schedules are delayed. It is almost on the verge of getting final and should be released by Friday”, Ganguly said while speaking to ABP News.

The BCCI was supposed to release the fixture last week, but the coronavirus crisis in the CSK camp, where 13 persons were tested positive, forced the board to delay the announcement.

But there's no certainty that the full schedule will be released.

"We'll see if they [Chennai Super Kings] can start as per schedule," Ganguly told ToI, "I hope the IPL will be conducted well. We have a long schedule for the tournament, and I sincerely hope everything will go on just fine."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine