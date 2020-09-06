September 06, 2020
Corona
IPL 2020: SunRisers Hyderabad - Check Complete Schedule, Squad, Dates, Timings, Venue

SunRisers Hyderabad will be the team to beat in the IPL 2020. Here's a look at the David Warner-led side's fixtures and squad for the T20 cricket carnival in the UAE

Outlook Web Bureau 06 September 2020
SunRisers Hyderabad players after winning the IPL in 2016
File Photo
2020-09-06T21:32:16+05:30

SunRisers Hyderabad are serious title challengers this season too. Since joining the Indian Premier League (IPL) bandwagon in 2013, they have won once (2016) and finished second once (2018), then featured in the playoffs on two other separate occasions. (More Cricket News)

Besides having a hungry leader in David Warner, SRH have a very good team featuring the likes of Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, etc. They are the team to beat in IPL 2020.

Check SunRisers Hyderabad's complete schedule here:

September 21: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

September 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

September 29: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

October 2: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 4: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sharjah (3:30PM IST).

October 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai (3:30PM IST).

October 13: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi (3:30PM IST).

October 22: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 24: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 27: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 31: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

November 3: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

Check SunRisers Hyderabad's squad here:

David Warner (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh.

