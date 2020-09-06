IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals - Check Complete Schedule, Squad, Dates, Timings, Venue

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 fixtures have been kind to Rajasthan Royals. The team, despite its stated focus on the local talent, still rely heavily on foreign recruits. (More Cricket News)

Consider these names - Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, David Miller, etc. With England and Australia in a limited-overs slugfest, an early tick in the IPL calendar for the Royals would have meant disaster.

But their first match is on September 22, six days after the end of Australia's tour of England. There's no certainty that the players who featured in the series will join Royals camp, but that's big enough window.

Check Rajasthan Royals' complete schedule here:

September 22: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

September 27: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

September 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 3: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi (3:30PM IST).

October 6: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

October 9: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

October 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai (3:30PM IST).

October 14: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 17: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai (3:30PM IST).

October 19: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

October 22: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 25: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

October 30: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi (7:330PM IST).

November 1: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

Check Rajasthan Royals' squad here:

Steven Smith (captain), Akash Singh, Anirudha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Anuj Rawat, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, David Miller, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Varun Aaron, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

