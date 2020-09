IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore - Check Complete Schedule, Squad, Dates, Timings, Venue

Another Indian Premier League (IPL) season, and another chance to break the title duck for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). They had come close to lifting the trophy in 2009, 2011 and 2016, but ended up second best. (More Cricket News)

After finishing last in the previous season, the flambouyant team led by Virat Kohli will hope for a good start and possibly mount a title challenge this time. And they play their first match against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Check Royal Challengers Bangalore's complete schedule here:

September 21: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

September 24: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

September 28: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 3: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi (3:30PM IST).

October 5: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 12: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

October 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

October 17: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai (3:30PM IST).

October 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

October 25: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Dubai (3:30PM IST).

October 31: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

November 2: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

Check Royal Challengers Bangalore' squad here:

Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Kane Richardson replaced by Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad.

