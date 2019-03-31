IPL 2019, SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: As It Happened...

Last year's runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad register back-to-back wins by thrashing visiting Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 118 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

So what happened in Hyderabad?

RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field. That's not a crime, electing to field considering his liking for chasing. But asking SRH to bat first on a batting track certainly was. David Warner, who started the season with back-to-back fifties, stitched yet another 100-run opening stand, for a record third time. In fact, the SRH duo posted the highest opening stand in the history of IPL, with both of them hitting centuries. Another rarity not only in the IPL but also in T20 cricket. The most economical spell by an RCB bowler was Mohammed Siraj, who leaked 38 runs without success. Debutant Prayas Barman started well, but the teenager ended up conceding 56 runs from four overs. Only successful bowler was Yuzvendra Chahal, and there was a run out too. Meaning, RCB needed 232 runs for their first win of the season.

But it was a very very long shot. Then, Mohammad Nabi rocked the fame RCB top-order. He four wickets for 11 runs. That's some effort from the Afghan. That delivery which clean bowled AB de Villiers was a beauty. By the 8th over, RCB were 35/6. RCB tail however made showed grit, but 232 is not a small target. There was nothing much to do and talk about, except the fact Hyderabad toyed that their visitors. And it can be seen in the manner how Rashid Khan played with Umesh Yadav while running the pacer out. Colin de Grandhomme was the top scorer with 37 off 32, while Kolhi and de Villiers made three and one respectively. Sandeep Sharma, who has a habit of taking Kohli's wicket, once again proved the perfect nemesis for the world's best batsman. It was the sixth time that Sandeep has dismissed Kohli. Ishant Sharma is the only other bowler to have dismissed Kohli that many times.

Bairstow was the man of the match. He 114 off 56 balls with the help of 12 fours and seven sixes. Not many will overshadow Warner in such imperious form.

What next?

RCB visit Jaipur to play Rajasthan, their fourth match Tuesday, while SRH travel to Delhi on Thursday.

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wk), Moeen Ali, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Shivam Dube, Prayas Barman, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

RCB INNINGS; TARGET 232

7:34 PM IST: Mohammed Siraj dropped at mid-wicket by Mohammad Nabi, but the innings over the very next ball. Yuzvendra Chahal caught by Deepak Hooda. FoW-113 All Out (19.5 Over). Not bad from RCB after 35/6. Hyderabad won by 118 runs. This was Bengaluru's second biggest defeat by runs, behind that 140-run mauling by KKR in 2008.

Scoring: 1 1 0 1 W

That's that from Hyderabad. The @SunRisers win by a huge margin of 118 runs against the RCB

7:29 PM IST: Vijay Shankar on with his second over. Bhuvi dropped Colin de Grandhomme at extra cover, off the third ball. A wide followed. Then another mix-up, twice – first at the non-striker's end, then at the opposite end. And out, but who's going back? That's the confusion. Colin de Grandhomme, whose bat was in the air, out. FoW - 108/9 (18.4). Last man Yuzvendra Chahal arrived. Six runs and a wicket from the over. RCB were 110/9 after 19 overs. Still 122 runs adrift.

Scoring: 2 0 1 Wd Nb1+W 0 1 0.

7:20 PM IST: Rashid Khan finally got a wicket, indirectly though thanks to a mix-up. He even got to tease with Yadav, waiting for the batsman to arrive. Umesh Yadav gone. FoW - 103/8 (17.3 Over). Two runs and a wicket. Khan completed his spell too. 4-0-25-0. RCB were 104/8 after 18 overs. 128 more...

Scoring: 0 0 1+W 1 0 0.

7:16 PM IST: Vijay Shankar with his first over of the match. A dot to Umesh Yadav and a four, to mid-off boundary. A review followed. Initially given wide by S Ravi but turned out, the ball touched the trouser. But Shankar made he umpire happy with a nother wide, again down the leg. Seven runs from the over. RCB were 102/7 after 17 overs. They need 130 runs more.

Scoring: 0 4 0 Wd 1 0 1.

7:12 PM IST: After the break, new man Umesh Yadav hit Sandeep for a mighty six, off the fifth ball, over the long-on boundary. Nine runs from the over. RCB were 95/7 after 16 overs.

Scoring: W 0 0 2 6 1.

7:04 PM IST: Experienced counts. Sandeep Sharma produced a slower delivery and Prayas Barman failed to control his defensive shot. Holed out at mid-on, catch taken by Deepak Hooda. FoW - 86/7 (15.1 Over). Time-out.

7:02 PM IST: Siddarth Kaul on with his third over. Prayas Barman hit the third ball for a four, short ball and pulled away. And with that 50-run stand between Barman and Colin de Grandhomme in 42 balls. Five runs from the over. RCB were 86/6 after 15 overs. They need another 146 runs from 30 balls.

Scoring: 0 0 4 0 0 1

6:58 PM IST: Rashid Khan still wicketless. A rarity. But he came close to getting one. A leading edge off the fifth ball. Colin de Grandhomme was lucky, dropped by BHuvi ar point. Seven runs from his third over. Seven runs from the over. RCB were 81/6 after 14 overs.

Scoring: 1 4 1 1 0 0.

6:54 PM IST: SRH skipper returned for his third over. Was hit by debutant Prayas Barman off the third ball. Colin de Grandhomme hit another four, off the last ball to long on fence. 11 runs from the over. RCB were 74/6 after 13 overs.

Scoring: 1 1 4 0 1 4.

6:50 PM IST: Rashid Khan hit for a six, first ball, by Colin de Grandhomme over deep mid-wicket. 12 runs from it as de Grandhome hit a four off the fifth ball, past backward point. RCB were 63/3 after 12 overs. They need 169 runs from 48 balls.

Scoring: 6 0 1 1 4 0.

6:47 PM IST: Siddarth Kaul continued with his second over. The over started with a six, hit by Colin de Grandhomme over deep square leg boundary. After that Kaul did well to concede one more single. RCB were 51/6 after 11 overs.

Scoring: 6 0 0 0 1 0.

6:42 PM IST: And Rashid Khan on! Another Afghan cricketer in SRH ranks. Four singles and RCB were 44/6 after 10 overs.

Scoring: 1 1 1 1 0 0.

6:36 PM IST: Siddarth Kaul got his first over. Three singles and a wide from it. RCB were 40/6 after nine overs. Need 192 runs from 66 balls. Time-out.

Scoring: 1 1 1WD 1 0 0 0.

6:30 PM IST: It's one-way traffic in Hyderabad. Mohammad Nabi has got his fourth wicket of he innings. He had Shivam Dube caught at long-off by Deepak Hooda. FoW-35/6 (7.3 Over). One run and a wicket from the over. He completed the spell: 4/11. RCB were 36/6. Need 196 more runs.

Scoring: 0 0 W 0 0 1

6:26 PM IST: Sandeep Sharma got Virat Kohli out again, for the sixth time. Caught by David Warner at cover. Two wickets in two balls for SRH. Moeen Ali run out, by Mohammad Nabi and Sandeep. FoW-30/5 (6.2 Over). Colin de Grandhomme joined Shivam Dube in the centre. Dube hit the fourth ball for a four, to deep backward point boundary. Five runs from the over. RCB were 35/5 after seven overs. They need 197 runs in 78 balls.

Scoring: W W 0 4 1 0.

6:19 PM IST: Mohammad Nabi on with his third over on the trot. A dot to Moeen Ali. Then four byes as Jonny Bairstow failed to read the flipper. Two more singles and two dots. six runs from the over. RCB were 30/3 after six overs.

Scoring: 0 4B 1 1 0 0.

6:16 PM IST: Sandeep Sharma on with his first over. Two runs as Virat Kohli and Moeen Ali took a single each off the fifth and sixth balls respectively. RCB were 24/3

Scoring: 0 0 0 0 1 1.

6:12 PM IST: Second wicket for Mohammad Nabi. He had Shimron Hetmyer stumped. FoW-20/2 (3.1 Over). And that brought two legends, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers together. What a start from SRH. But ABD didn't last long either. Bowled. FoW - 22/3 (3.4 Over). Two runs and two wickets. Nabi's figures so far: 2-0-8-3. RCB were 22/3 after four overs.

Scoring: W 1 1 W 0 0.

6:06 PM IST: Seven runs from Bhuvi's second over, including a six from Shimron Hetmyer. RCB were 20/1 after three overs.

Scoring: 0 0 6 1 0 0.

6:02 PM IST: Parthiv Patel (11 off 8) didn't last long. Holed out at cover, catch taken by Manish Pandey. Wicket to Mohammad Nabi. RCB were 13/1 after two overs.

Scoring: 0 4 1 0 1 W.

5:58 PM IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar started the proceedings. Seven runs from the first over. Parthiv Patel hit the fifth ball for a four. He's opening with Shimron Hetmyer. Target is 232.

Scoring: 0 1 0 1 4 1.

Records galore in that SRH innings. Both the openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow hit centuries. It's only the second time in IPL that two players hit tons in an innings, after Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers against Gujarat Lions in 2016. And it was only the fourth time in T20 cricket. 231 is also SRH's highest total in IPL., eclipsing 209 they managed against KKR at the same venue in 2017. Warner also joined Kohli and Shane Watson as the batsman with joint-second most centuries in IPL. They have four each. Chris Gayle has a record six. Warner and Bairstow's opening stand of 185 was also highest opening partnership in IPL, bettering an unbeaten 184 by Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn for KKR against Gujarat Lions in 2013. Then, there's 16-year-old Prayas Ray Barman, who became the youngest debutant.

SRH INNINGS

5:37 PM IST: Siraj to bowl the last over. Warner picked a two of the first ball. A single of the next. and Pathan takes a single and gives the strike back to him. It is a hundred for David Goliath Warner! A full toss and he has cut it to deep backward point for a four. 100 off 554 balls. He's ecstatic and jumps in the air. A well deserved Century. A leg bye and Pathan manages just one run of the last ball. SRH end the innings at 231/2 off 20 overs. Warner (100* off 55) Pathan (6* off 6) Target: 232

Scoring: 2 1 1 4 1lb 1

5:30 PM IST: Yadav is in. A boundary on the square and a six to follow it up. Warner is in top gear. Followed it up with 2 runs at sweeper cover. He is into his 90's. Another 2 runs. wasn't a second there but Warner makes it. He takes the single off the last ball and keeps the strike. SRH were 221/2 in 19 Overs.

Scoring: 1 4 6 2 2 1

5:25 PM IST Siraj is brought back. A dot ball to start off. A wide half volley and it's in Warner's zone and he smashes it for a six over long-off. SRH reached the 200-run mark. In their attempt for a second run, Vijay was run out. Yusuf Pathan and another close call for a runout, Two runs. The dive saved Pathan. A single of the last ball. SRH were 205/2 after 18 Overs.

Scoring: 0 6 1,w 0 2 1

5:20 PM IST: Chahal is into the attack. A single is taken of the first ball by Warner. Bairstow's magnificent innings came to an end. He went for a sweep shot. The ball pitched and turned. Took the edge of the bat and Umesh pulls off a good catch diving ahead from backward point. Bairstow falls for 114 (56) FoW 185/1 (16.2). Shankar is in and hits it straight over long on for a maximum. He takes a single and Warner gives him back the strike again. Vijay takes a couple of the last ball. SRH were 195/1 after 17 overs.

Scoring 1 W 6 1 1 2

5:12 PM IST: Barman comes into the attack and Bairstow takes a couple of the first ball. And that's his maiden IPL 100. An exceptional innings. He tonks the next ball for a 6. takes one run of the next ball. Drifted down leg and Warner hits it for a four. Bairstow is back on strike for the last ball and he hits it for a six again. Bairstow (114* off 55) Warner (69* off 41) SRH were 184/0 in 16 overs.

Scoring: 2 6 1 4 1 6

5:09 PM IST: Moeen comes for his third over. A very economical over from Moeen. Just gave away three runs. Warner managed a couple off a reverse sweep, but Moeen kept it tight. SRH were 164/0 in 15 overs.

Scoring: 1 1 0 0 1 0

5:05 PM IST: Chahal is back. Bairstow slaps it to the square for a single. Warner goes big and it is a six over long on. He takes a couple and then gives the strike back to Bairstow who thumps it for a four near mid-wicket. SRH were 161/0 after 14 Overs.

Scoring: 1 6 2 1 Wd 4 1

5:02 PM IST: Barman is back. Two runs for Warner and he notches up his 50, Well constructed innings from the Aussie. He gives the strike back to Bairstow of the next ball. Bairstow smashed it for six again. He into his 90's. SRH were 145/0 after 13 overs.

Scoring: 2 1 0 6 1 2

4:58 PM IST: Umesh into the attack. Bairstow demolished him completely. A dour and a six off the first two balls. The last ball has again been sent to the boundary for four runs. SRH were 133 /0 after 12 overs.

Scoring: 4 6 2 0 0 4

4:53 PM IST: Moeen Ali into the attack. Warner takes a couple. then both the batsmen rotate the strike. Warner follows it up with a flat six over long on. SRH were 117 for no loss after 11 overs.

Scoring: 2 1 1 6 2 0

4:48 PM IST: Colin de Grandhomme into the attack. Two singles and a six from Jonny Bairstow, over deep midwicket, then another, this time over long-on. A single as Bairstow failed to make proper contact, to fine leg. 16 runs from the over. SRH were 105/0 after 10 overs. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow thus became the first pair to stitch three 100+ consecutive stands. They have produced 118 against KKR and 110 against RR.

Scoring: 1 1 6 6 1 1.

4:43 PM IST: Prayas Barman continued with his second over. A single to David Warner, who tried to unsettle the teenager with a reverse sweep. Not successful though. Jonny Bairstow hit the next ball for a six over deep cover, followed by two fours. Maiden IPL fifty for the Englishman, in 28 balls with nine fours and a six. Mohammed Sirah should have done well to stop that four at long-on. A double, then a single. 18 runs from the over. SHR were 89/0 after nine overs.

Scoring: 1 6 4 4 2 1.

4:39 PM IST: One quick over from Yuzvendra Chahal. Six runs from it. SRH were 71/0 after eight overs.

Scoring: 1 1 1 2 0 1.

4:36 PM IST: Prayas Barman, 16, got his first over in IPL debut. The young legspinner started his spell with a single David Warner. A dot to Jonny Bairstow, then a single. Two more singles and a dot. Six runs from the over. Thus the youngest player to play an IPL match has started with a brilliant over. SRH were 65/0 after seven overs.

Scoring: 1 0 1 1 1 2.

4:28 PM IST: Mohammed Siraj is leaking runs here. A dot to start his second over, but hit for back-to-back fours by Jonny Bairstow. Three dot balls to end the over. Eight runs and SRH were 59/0 after six overs. Time-out.

Scoring: 0 4 4 0 0 0.

4:23 PM IST: Umesh Yadav on with his second over He started with a slower delivery, and David Warner survived. LEading edge just sailing over Shimron Hetmyer at point, for a single. Two more singles, then a dot ball. Jonny Bairstow hit the next ball for a four, past backward point. Eight runs from it. SRH were 51/0 after five overs.

Scoring: 1 1 1 0 4 1.

4:19 PM IST: Virat Kohli introduced Mohammed Siraj into the attack and 11 runs from it, including two fours from the bat of Jonny Bairstow. SRH were 43/0.

Scoring: 1 1 1 4 4 0.

4:14 PM IST: Yuzvendra Chahal on with his first over. One busy over. Three doubles and four, off the fifth ball, hit by David Warner to cover boundary. And a single too. 11 runs from the over. SRH were 32/0 after three overs.

Scoring: 2-0-2-2-4-1.

4:09 PM IST: Umesh Yadav shared the new ball with Moeen Ali. A six to start his spell. An imperious lofted straight drive from the left-handed opener. But Yadav did well to produce two dot balls. A single followed off a slower delivery as Warner directed his shot towards cover. A quicker delivery to Jonny Bairstow, who played straight to mid-off fielder. Another dot to end the seven-run over.

Scoring: 6-0-0-1-0-0.

4:04 PM IST: Moeen Ali started the proceedings. A dot to teammate Jonny Bairstow, but his England teammate hit the next ball for a four over backward square leg. A single then, David Warner played it over cover for four. A single, and Bairstow beat the fielder at backward point for another four. 14 runs from the over.

Scoring: 0-4-1-4-1-4.

3:30 PM IST: Virat Kohli won the toss and RCB will bowl first. And just about perfect poser from IPL



What's it going to be like today at Hyderabad?



What's it going to be like today at Hyderabad?

Runs galore or quick dismissals? #SRHvRCB

But the big news is, Kane Williamson not playing today. In his absence, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead. Playing XIs are here:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wk), Moeen Ali, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Shivam Dube, Prayas Barman, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

2:55 PM IST: A quick look at the head-to-head records. In the previous 13 meetings, SRH have won seven times to RCB's five. There was one no-result too, in the 2017 return fixture at Bengaluru.

2:28 PM IST: What happened so far?

In the season opener, RCB were dismissed for just 70 runs by Chennai Super Kings and lost the match by seven wickets. It was followed by a thriller against Mumbai Indians, losing that match by six runs under controversial circumstances.

SRH also lost their first match, by six wickets to Kolkata Knight Riders. But won their second match, against Rajasthan Royals, by five wickets with David Warner starring with the bat, once again.

2:15 PM IST: Here are the teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.