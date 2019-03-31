﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019, SRH Vs RCB: 16-Year-Old Prayas Barman Creates History, Becomes Youngest Player To Make Indian Premier League Debut

Barman conceded 56 runs without success in his IPL debut match

Outlook Web Bureau 31 March 2019
Barman was the leading wicket-taker for Bengal in the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy season
Screengrab: Twitter/IPL
Prayas Ray Barman on Sunday became the youngest player to make Indian Premier League (IPL) debut during the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)-Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Barman, leg spinner from Bengal, surpassed Kings XI Punjab's Mujeeb ur Rahman's record, who had made his debut at 17 years and 11 days last season. Barman was 16 years and 157 days on Sunday.

Sarfaraz Khan (17 years and 177 days for RCB), Pradeep Sangwan (17 years and 179 days for Delhi Capitals) and Washington Sundar (17 years and 199 days for Rising Pune Supergiant) were other notable players who made IPL debuts at an early age.

Barman was the leading wicket-taker for Bengal in the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy season with eleven dismissals in nine matches.

He conceded 56 runs without success in his debut IPL match.

Next Story : D S Hooda, Man Behind Surgical Strikes, Submits Security Report To Rahul Gandhi
