Sunday, Nov 14, 2021
Hasan Ali Apologises For Dropping Matthew Wade's Catch; Urges Pakistan Fans To Continue Supporting Him

In the 19th over of the semifinal between Australia and Pakistan, Hasan Ali dropped Matthew Wade off Shaheen Shah Afridi and the error proved to be costly for Pakistan as Wade went onto hit three consecutive sixes to take Australia into the final.

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, front, consoles his teammate Hasan Ali after Ali dropped Australia's Matthew Wade's catch during the T20 World Cup semifinal in Dubai on November 11. | AP Photo

2021-11-14T12:47:43+05:30
Published: 14 Nov 2021, Updated: 14 Nov 2021 12:47 pm

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali apologised for his forgettable outing against Australia in the T20 World Cup semifinal, saying he is more disappointed than anyone else and pledged to come back stronger from this bad phase of career. (More Cricket News)

In the 19th over of the match, Hasan Ali dropped Matthew Wade off Shaheen Shah Afridi at deep midwicket and the error proved to be costly for Pakistan as the Australian stumper then hit three consecutive sixes to take his side into the final by registering a five-wicket win in Dubai on Thursday.

This ended Pakistan's fabulous campaign in the tournament. The Babar Azam-led side had entered the semifinal clash with five consecutive wins under its belt.

"I know you all are upset because my performance didn't meet your expectations but not more disappointed than me. Don't change your expectations from me. I want to serve Pakistan cricket at the highest level possible, so back to hard work.

"This patch will make me stronger. Thank you for all the messages, tweets, posts, calls and duas (prayers) - needed them," Ali tweeted.

Hasan Ali, a star of Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy campaign, became a national villain following his dropped catch, with the pacer being subjected to a lot of trolling and negativity on social media.

Australia will take on New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday night.

