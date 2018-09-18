Renault Kwid Offers For The Month Of September 2018

If you are looking to buy a new hatchback, Renault has some sweet offers this month on its most popular car, the Kwid.

Let’s begin with the offers on the Renault Kwid across the country, barring the seven north eastern states, along with Jammu Kashmir, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana and Sikkim. In these regions, you can avail a Rs 15,000 discount on the Renault Kwid Super Hero edition. Insuring your new purchase will be equally light on the pocket with insurance at Re 1 from Renault Assure. Add to that an attractive interest rate of 7.99 per cent from Renault Finance. Together, the total savings range from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000, depending upon the variant picked.

Residents of the seven north eastern states along with Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana and Sikkim get all the above benefits except the reduced interest rate. Instead, you can avail exchange benefits worth Rs 15,000 on your old car.

Those in Jammu & Kashmir can get accessories worth Rs 5,000 instead of the exchange benefit. All other aspects of the scheme remain the same.

That’s not all. All Renault Kwid cars come with a 4-year/ 1 lakh km warranty for owners’ peace of mind in the long run. While the Re 1 insurance offer is available only on the pre-facelift model, even the 2018 Kwid offers great value since it gets a host of new features at no extra cost. The updates in the Kwid facelift include emergency locking retractor seat belts for rear passengers as standard, fog lamps, rear parking camera, 12V socket and armrest for rear occupants.

Source: cardekho.com