True Dreamer Never Stops, Writer Rachit Yadav Printing His Footsteps In The History Of Writing

Rachit Yadav has lived his life like a dreamer. His journey started with a conflict at one side he was in, though he's keen interest was in singing and writing. He was thinking about leaving his job; on the other hand, he was totally out of knowledge about this artist field.

He promised himself that he would not let his passion go away like this, couldn't understand anyway, so he made his way, taking some time out in the office during the day and staying awake all night.

The 24 years old Rachit started working on his dreams, with no family support, in cervical lordosis pain when people almost stop working, And then he started his first project and finally left his job. Rachit Yadav created a new Vajra World Records by making a book on the theme of valentine's week in which there are eight different days, and writers wrote eight different write-ups. This book contains 1000 write-ups.

Rachit Yadav has always been like Sandeep Maheshwari and got complete courage to complete his first record book from his motivational videos. Rachit not only did the writing for himself but also gave a platform to several writers. His first record was his first step; his destination was still far and far away. Then, he started working on another project in which he wanted to invent a new concept or way of looking at reading a book from a different angle.

Rachit Yadav sets the record of Where India Writes - World Largest Reverse Anthology, not just an anthology. It's an Indiology ever compiled, and this book is a collection of various quotes and poems from 800 writers but written in reverse order. And hopefully, whenever we talk about the reverse concept, we will always mention this book in the history of literature.

Rachit loves to recreate song lyrics even likes to find out what can be the best version of a song, a few later Rachit did something that has never happened ever before, International Book of Records honours Rachit Yadav for making a world record for writing maximum versions of a song, where he wrote 20 different unique version of the same song "Marjavaan".

Currently, Rachit has 24 versions of the same song; with his unique songwriting talent, he has written many more songs. He also has a craze for singing. Books After leaving the job, Rachit did not even have monetary support.

He struggled a lot to build his writing career, and he always said everyone dreams, but they don't have the passion for fulfilling it. Rachit himself has helped a lot of people to fulfil their dreams.

Under his guidance and with different concepts, many writers set more than 25 national records, including omg books of record, Vajra world record, Asia book of records, India book of records, etc.

Passionate writer Rachit Yadav creates Where India Writes 2021 - World's Largest Flip Anthology, not just an anthology, it's a solology, new world record, i.e. World Book of Records London.

This book is compiled with 1019 pages and 170 authors involving 1.36 lakhs. Which makes it unique and different, and you have to change your view to read this book. Rachit Yadav also grabbed eight national and international records, a man with dreams who has made his mark in the field of writing in a very short time.

Rachit values his dreams, and his dreams are valuing him now. He believes that no matter how hard the situation could be, he will never stop.