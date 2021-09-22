Roses Are Red: How Superstar Dermatologist Dr Shawana Vali Treats Redness And Rosacea

Dr Shawana Vali, dermatologist and doctor to the world's top 1%, hosts a coveted list of clients at her' invitation only' flagship clinic. The dual board-certified dermatologist, who trained at Kings College London and UCLA, has over a decade of experience and has built her renowned reputation with the world's elite from supermodels, actors, CEO's and royalty across the globe.

The exclusive 'By Dr Vali' adaptive skincare range launches this year and will offer her clinical expertise to everyone from the comfort of your own home. Encompassing four years of clinical innovation, the skin-tech and prescription-strength skin products present Dr Vali's renowned 'make-up free skin' to the world for those lucky enough to be part of the exclusive first drop.

'My adaptive skincare provides outcome-focused treatments for key skin conditions, from hyperpigmentation, rosacea, acne and laxity.' But for those not 'in-the-know, Dr Vali's key goal is to educate her clients about these conditions.

Traditionally rosy cheeks have been a sign of good health, and a pinkish-hue gives a youthful and feminine glow. But as we age, underlying redness in our skin may be a sign of a more significant inflammatory skin condition that can become persistent and difficult to manage.

'Rosacea is an inflammatory skin condition causing the skin to redden and can present in various forms from flushing to telangiectasia, blood vessels to acneic pustules and breakouts.'

'Rosacea is most commonly found in lighter skin types, but this underlying inflammation can often manifest in darker skin tones and may present as acneic lesions, pigmented areas and purplish blood vessels, says the superstar dermatologist. 'When I examine the skin on a cellular level, many darker-skinned clients do have significant underlying inflammation. Education about Rosacea as a skin condition is key to ensure that skincare regimes are not exacerbating the redness and causing further inflammation. Rosacea can be caused by various entities, from genetics, a history of acne, environmental stressors and can be triggered by anything from sun exposure, spicy foods, alcohol or stress.'

'Rosacea is often missed in those darker skin tones, and many 'off the shelf' skincare products can worsen the underlying inflammation. Using harsh soaps and scrubs will inflame the skin and create an inflammatory response on the cellular layer of the skin. Products must be carefully curated to the individual's skin type, and that's what the 'By Dr Vali' skincare line aims to do.'

Dr Vali recommends the key ingredients to look out for in your skincare regime to protect against unwanted redness:

1: Arbutin: this naturally occurring molecule extracted from the bearberry plant reduces melanin production, offering brightening and lightening effects, reducing the appearance of post-inflammatory pigmentation, solar letinges (sunspots) and uneven skin tone. Arbutin also hosts protective qualities and is slow-release, thus gentle on the skin and can be used twice daily with minimal side effects and irritation.

2: Azeleic Acid: this naturally occurring acid is found in grains such as barley, wheat and rye. Its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects lend to its efficacy in treating discolouration resulting from sensitivity and fragility and the typical 'flushed' appearance of inflammatory Rosacea. Azeleic acid increases cellular turnover, so it can also reduce the severity of post-acne scarring and hyperpigmentation.

3: Transexamic Acid: more commonly used in medical settings to control bleeding (such as nosebleeds or heavy periods) Transexamic Acid has now been recognised for its place in treating skin conditions. Topical and intradermal application has been found to reduce vascularisation, inflammation and pigmentation.