Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Roses Are Red: How Superstar Dermatologist Dr Shawana Vali Treats Redness And Rosacea

Encompassing four years of clinical innovation, the skin-tech and prescription-strength skin products present Dr Vali's renowned 'make-up free skin' to the world for those lucky enough to be part of the exclusive first drop.

Roses Are Red: How Superstar Dermatologist Dr Shawana Vali Treats Redness And Rosacea
Dr Shawana Vali, Dermatologist

Trending

Roses Are Red: How Superstar Dermatologist Dr Shawana Vali Treats Redness And Rosacea
outlookindia.com
2021-09-22T12:16:26+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 12:16 pm

Dr Shawana Vali, dermatologist and doctor to the world's top 1%, hosts a coveted list of clients at her' invitation only' flagship clinic. The dual board-certified dermatologist, who trained at Kings College London and UCLA, has over a decade of experience and has built her renowned reputation with the world's elite from supermodels, actors, CEO's and royalty across the globe.

 The exclusive 'By Dr Vali' adaptive skincare range launches this year and will offer her clinical expertise to everyone from the comfort of your own home. Encompassing four years of clinical innovation, the skin-tech and prescription-strength skin products present Dr Vali's renowned 'make-up free skin' to the world for those lucky enough to be part of the exclusive first drop.

 'My adaptive skincare provides outcome-focused treatments for key skin conditions, from hyperpigmentation, rosacea, acne and laxity.' But for those not 'in-the-know, Dr Vali's key goal is to educate her clients about these conditions.

 Traditionally rosy cheeks have been a sign of good health, and a pinkish-hue gives a youthful and feminine glow. But as we age, underlying redness in our skin may be a sign of a more significant inflammatory skin condition that can become persistent and difficult to manage.

 'Rosacea is an inflammatory skin condition causing the skin to redden and can present in various forms from flushing to telangiectasia, blood vessels to acneic pustules and breakouts.'

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

 'Rosacea is most commonly found in lighter skin types, but this underlying inflammation can often manifest in darker skin tones and may present as acneic lesions, pigmented areas and purplish blood vessels, says the superstar dermatologist. 'When I examine the skin on a cellular level, many darker-skinned clients do have significant underlying inflammation. Education about Rosacea as a skin condition is key to ensure that skincare regimes are not exacerbating the redness and causing further inflammation. Rosacea can be caused by various entities, from genetics, a history of acne, environmental stressors and can be triggered by anything from sun exposure, spicy foods, alcohol or stress.'

'Rosacea is often missed in those darker skin tones, and many 'off the shelf' skincare products can worsen the underlying inflammation. Using harsh soaps and scrubs will inflame the skin and create an inflammatory response on the cellular layer of the skin. Products must be carefully curated to the individual's skin type, and that's what the 'By Dr Vali' skincare line aims to do.'

 Dr Vali recommends the key ingredients to look out for in your skincare regime to protect against unwanted redness:

1: Arbutin: this naturally occurring molecule extracted from the bearberry plant reduces melanin production, offering brightening and lightening effects, reducing the appearance of post-inflammatory pigmentation, solar letinges (sunspots) and uneven skin tone. Arbutin also hosts protective qualities and is slow-release, thus gentle on the skin and can be used twice daily with minimal side effects and irritation.

 2: Azeleic Acid: this naturally occurring acid is found in grains such as barley, wheat and rye. Its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects lend to its efficacy in treating discolouration resulting from sensitivity and fragility and the typical 'flushed' appearance of inflammatory Rosacea. Azeleic acid increases cellular turnover, so it can also reduce the severity of post-acne scarring and hyperpigmentation.

 3: Transexamic Acid: more commonly used in medical settings to control bleeding (such as nosebleeds or heavy periods) Transexamic Acid has now been recognised for its place in treating skin conditions. Topical and intradermal application has been found to reduce vascularisation, inflammation and pigmentation.

 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Outlook Spotlight

‘The Jurni’- A Preferred Choice Of Millennials

‘The Jurni’- A Preferred Choice Of Millennials

Golden Globe Honors Foundation Commends Global Leaders For Their Philanthropic Efforts

Actor Adarsh Singh Cheema’s Successful Run Continues After His Music Video Debut ‘Tera Fitoor’

Beginner Stock Market Traders Find Their Way To Profitability With Trading Cafe India

Mohammad Rashid Khan Creating Strides In The World Of Business

Producer Dr. Pranjal Khewalkar Says OTT Is The Best Medium To Convey Stories

Mohd Zaki, A Younger Digital Marketing Specialist Arrives Up With A New Undertaking

Jai Karan Walia Break The Barriers By Setting Up Courses Of Different Business Startup

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

11th Beijing International Film Festival

11th Beijing International Film Festival

More from Outlook Spotlight

Fuelling More Power To Women Entrepreneurship - Shilpa Bhatt Bahuguna

Fuelling More Power To Women Entrepreneurship - Shilpa Bhatt Bahuguna

Asia’s First Officially Licensed Digital Collectibles Platform Colexion To Drop Unique NFTs

Asia’s First Officially Licensed Digital Collectibles Platform Colexion To Drop Unique NFTs

What Does Finance Horoscope Say

What Does Finance Horoscope Say

Scripting A Sweet Success

Scripting A Sweet Success

Read More from Outlook

Why PM Modi's US Visit Holds Key To India's Strategy On China, Afghanistan

Why PM Modi's US Visit Holds Key To India's Strategy On China, Afghanistan

Seema Guha / Apart from in-person meetings with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, PM Modi will address the UNGA and Quad summits and may share India's concerns on use of Afghanistan as a terror hub.

SAARC Summit Stands Cancelled As Pakistan Insists On Taliban's Participation

SAARC Summit Stands Cancelled As Pakistan Insists On Taliban's Participation

Outlook Web Desk / Lack of concurrence has been cited by the sources as the reason behind the cancellation as India along with some other members expressed dissent to the proposal.

Historical Blunders! KL Rahul Crestfallen After PBKS Gift Tie To RR

Historical Blunders! KL Rahul Crestfallen After PBKS Gift Tie To RR

PTI / KL Rahul said Punjab Kings 'haven't learnt from previous mistakes' after his team gifted the match to Rajasthan Royals.

SC Rejects Centre's Request To Postpone Women's Entry In NDA By One Year

SC Rejects Centre's Request To Postpone Women's Entry In NDA By One Year

Outlook Web Desk / The armed forces are the best response team to deal with emergency situations and it is hopeful that necessary arrangements will be made... without delay.

Advertisement