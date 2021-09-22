Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Producer Dr. Pranjal Khewalkar Says OTT Is The Best Medium To Convey Stories

He recently turned a producer with his debut project ‘Na Hona Tumse Door’, a music video that was launched under his production house ‘Samar Productions’. Tapping the potential of the digital space, Dr. Khewalkar is already exploring different horizons of the OTT space.

Producer Dr. Pranjal Khewalkar

2021-09-22T12:22:49+05:30

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 12:22 pm

The concept of storytelling has evolved over the last few years. It has seen a transition from oral communication to written tales to now conveying an impactful message through visual spectacle. In simple words, the art of storytelling has seen an upward trend with the rising demand for shows and movies. Exercising this brilliantly, Dr. Pranjal Khewalkar is all set to come up with extraordinary content for the audience.

 He recently turned a producer with his debut project ‘Na Hona Tumse Door’, a music video that was launched under his production house ‘Samar Productions’. Tapping the potential of the digital space, Dr. Khewalkar is already exploring different horizons of the OTT space. In a pandemic where cinema halls have taken a backseat, the producer is looking forward to joining hands with major OTT platforms.

 Dr. Khewalkar’s passion for films goes a long way. He is not just fascinated by the concept of filmmaking, but he is also of the opinion that films should have a strong message to be conveyed. “For that matter, I believe OTT space is the best platform as it has given the audience a variety of options for content consumption. Unlike the mainstream cinema, the digital space has an ocean of content including short films, shows and feature films.”

 Furthermore, the producer explained that the OTT platforms have rapidly provided promising talents, including the new-age actors, writers and directors. With the OTT space being the ideal launchpad for artists, Dr. Pranjal hopes to bring out many new talents through his production house.

 Besides donning the producer’s hat, Dr. Pranjal Khewalkar is managing several other businesses. Real estate, construction and land development, sugar industry, power industry and event management are some of the successful ventures managed by him. From the revenue generated through these businesses, Dr. Pranjal is smartly reinvesting it in the entertainment field. In the coming time, ‘Samar Productions’ has a line-up of projects that will be announced soon.

