PitchGround: Turning Your Ideas Into A Marketplace In No Time

Being the crucial assets of a developed economy, Small and medium-sized enterprises contribute about 45 per cent to the nation's GDP, which is about three times the corporate sector's contribution and is estimated to have around 51 million units that employ more than 46 crore people.

Catering to this ever-increasing market and opportunities, PitchGround, founded by Udit Goenkar, has established itself as a prominent online platform that uses software and an Education-First driven approach to help creators, agencies, solopreneurs, and enterprises expand their online businesses. Other than providing the technology, what puts PitchGround apart is the additional value it provides to its core audiences.

Understanding the power of e-commerce and the future that lies ahead of it, the central government has launched various policies such as Skill India, Make in India, Digital India, and Startup India have MSMEs as their primary focus so that these entities can tap into the immense power and potential of the internet. PitchGround, through their advanced tools and Education first approach, envisions to help over 1M small businesses by the end of 2030 by empowering them with the knowledge and ensuring they can afford to grow with the help of affordable software solutions.

Bridging the gap between software companies and businesses

Software companies cannot grow without the help of online businesses, and online businesses cannot grow without Software companies. Connecting 1000 SaaS companies with 10,000 online businesses each, PitchGround has become a leading giant by bridging the gap between both and channelizing the true potential of these entities.

Helping 1000 SaaS Companies Achieve $1m in ARR

Applying their Education-First driven approach, they have made it a point to ensure that businesses and business owners are equipped with the blessing that cloud computing is. They believe in the fact that small companies lead to higher output and better management, which results in the best possible results from each individual. Therefore, with the Founder First approach, Pitchground aims to help 1000 SaaS companies by 2025 to achieve $1m in annual recurring revenue in less than six months bringing a whole new revolution in the IT sector.

Providing 100% Independence across all domains

Founder Udit Goenkar through his exemplary business acumen and precision, is driving businesses to manifest themselves successfully in the ever-competitive market. Sharing his vision, he says, "We are a strong believer that our customers are our biggest investors, and we want to serve them till the last day of our existence. We know it will take us longer to reach our goals, but we don't care. We are here to serve our customers and help them grow because their growth is our growth". With their effective working techniques and tools, the company envisages touching horizons in the upcoming years as a key player in the domain.

