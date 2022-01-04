Online Dispute Resolution Platform Voxya Gives New Hope To Disgruntled Indian Consumers

In a world that is becoming more and more digitalised, online shopping and consumerism as a whole is becoming a booming industry. However, with an increase in demand comes an increase in supply. Several brands and websites have either built a good reputation for themselves or appear seemingly harmless and often we do not have the time or the reason to check where we are making a purchase from. Yet with growing incidences of fraudulent activity, consumer mistrust is at an all-time high.

If you have been tricked out of your hard-earned money either by receiving a faulty product or not receiving any product at all and that too without compensation or communication for the same, the first response would lodging a complaint. There are two options here, either to lodge a consumer complaint on the seller’s platform or email or to take matters to consumer court. Yet both pose a considerable disadvantage; while efforts regarding the former are often turned a deaf ear the latter is quite an expensive and time-consuming affair.

In this time of need, one man with a brilliant idea and a desire to help others, provided a simple application based on a model of a consumer forum, by creating a platform where common people can bring up their matters of consumer dissatisfaction and actually hope for compensation. For those unfamiliar with this philanthropic genius’ work, the 47-year-old from Lucknow has been involved in the entrepreneurial scene since 2005 when he launched his own software development company.

Finally, after having years of technological expertise as well, he decided to create a legal platform that Indian consumers will be able to trust. Known as Voxya, the online dispute resolution platform leverages social network, business and legal frameworks to tackle cases of fraud and unresponsive customer service.

Presently Voxya has seen over 90,000 consumer complaints filed by disgruntled Indians through their platform out of which more than 75,000 have been successfully resolved. In other words, Voxya is a cost-effective and much more approachable alternative to consumer courts. Overall, users of the platform have been able to demand more than 28 billion rupees in compensation and work in tandem with several reputed companies such as Yatra, Snapdeal, Quikr, Oyo rooms, LensKart, Mama Earth, Swiggy, Asian Paints, Byjus, Apollo, GoAir, Policybazaar, Vedantu, SBI, Kent, HDFC, Upgrad, Zest money and many more.

Since Voxya is a standout consumer forum service creating a market of its own, there are a lot of people counting on it to keep on providing exemplary service and helping them out in a time of need. This is why those in managerial positions plan on keeping Voxya growing by adding a speech to text feature to the app as well as finalising the integration of artificial intelligence to the interface. Keeping short term goals aside Voxya aims at creating a long-lasting difference in how brands treat Indian customers and wishes to provide them with a platform that helps those with consumer complaints voice their frustrations without hesitation.