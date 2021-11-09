Dr. Sharda Ayurveda Earned Fame By Spreading The Importance Of Ayurveda Worldwide

Dr. Sharda Ayurveda is one of the most trusted Ayurvedic clinics, with an increasing success rate of treating patients each passing day using the power of Ayurveda. Dr. Sharda Ayurveda is one of the top leading Ayurvedic clinics with widespread branches in Punjab. They specialized in arthritis treatment like rheumatoid arthritis, joint pain, knee pain, back pain. The best part about their treatment is that they can even save you from expensive, temporary hope and relief from operation by Ayurvedic treatment that is completely safe and secure.

Founded by Dr. Mukesh Sharda, Dr. Sharda Ayurveda has been healing humankind through Ayurveda since 2013. Dr. Mukesh Sharda started at a very young age, putting all the possible efforts to grow, and she has indeed succeeded in her vision. From beginning with one clinic to spreading to four different locations in Punjab and healing people worldwide by online, telephonic conversation, Dr. Sharda Ayurveda has become a trusted name in Ayurveda. The clinic also provides safe and on-time delivery of Ayurvedic medicines worldwide.

Building from ground level to reaching the greatest height in Ayurveda is not a cup of tea for everyone. A professional, highly experienced team of doctors in different branches is ambitious to cure their patients. They have a success rate of treating more than 8,00,000+ patients worldwide, and the number is expanding daily.

Talking about her journey so far, Dr. Mukesh Sharda - Director of Dr. Sharda Ayurveda, says, “Born and brought up in the beauty of nature, I was always inclined towards mother nature. Our body requires more than just medicines for recovery, and that is healing. I always believe in the overall healing of an individual. Ayurveda is also all about the importance of herbs that nature gifts us. Ayurveda is the safest, complete solution for healthy and disease-free living and the most effective treatment of the disease from its root cause. Wellness begins when we sleep timely and deeply, eat Sattvic food that nourishes our body, mind, and soul, move our bodies daily by Yoga or exercise, practise meditation, spend me-time at least for 5 minutes, laughter, love ourselves and people around us, live and love with nature and stay positive, happy all day long.”

Dr. Mukesh Sharda has also been honoured with several awards for her contribution to Health Sector. She was awarded as Best Ayurvedic Doctor in 2018 by Brahim Mohindra, awarded by News X Health Awards in 2018 for Excellence in Ayurvedic Treatment, awarded by Arogym for Upcoming Chain of Ayurvedic clinic and has also received an award from Nirogy for her excellent contribution to Health sector. She has also been awarded by Honourable Ex-Chief Minister of Punjab, Capt. Amrinder Singh.

For more details on Dr. Sharda Ayurveda, please visit - https://www.drshardaayurveda.com/