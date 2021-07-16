Deepak S Chhabra Lists His Favourite Top Six Groomswear Designers In The Country

Deepak S. Chhabra has been in the design profession since 2000 and has pioneered an age of making comfortable but jaw-dropping clothes for the flexible Indian guy. Since then, he has used his unrivalled senses and stimulated imagination to create his brand renowned for producing modern and traditional wedding celebrations for the Indian spouse. Whether it's a joyful sangeet or the "Big Day," his collection brags of comfortable clothes, suitable for any occasion. Deepak S. Chhabra's signature exudes simplicity and accuracy with a modern Indian flair.

Deepak S Chhabra's favourite designers include many of the country's leading groomswear designers. Deepak feels that selecting the most trustworthy and distinctive designs for your wedding look may be a difficult task. The Indian wedding ceremony is a one-of-a-kind occasion. It is the location of a million rituals to be performed and a billion plans to be in place. As a result, the bride and groom must be in their best self and look their best.

He compiled this list of the best wedding designers for you, whether you are a traditional wedding lover or an urban geek. It has never been easier to find the top designers in the industry. He presents to you his top 6 designers whose work has wowed him and the whole industry(in no particular order).

1. Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the man with royal taste:

Redefining traditional Indian Men's wear with a blend of luxury and royalty, Sabyasachi Mukherjee portrays traditional groom's wear with his inspiration coming from antique elements, fabrics, and texture with an Indian fusion. One of the most noted Indian designers, his collection includes elaborate anarkali's sarees, suits and a mix of traditional and contemporary gowns. Notably, Sabyasachi's wedding lehengas and sherwanis have given a new meaning to wedding wear by adding glamour to silhouettes of Indian culture.

2.Manish Malhotra, the cinematic enigma:

The gentleman symbolises all that is current and stylish. He explores shading, cutting, texture, and the inclusion of oddities and strange components to create a restless character. His most recent menswear collection, which was presented at India Couture Week 2016, was an ode to Persian masculinity. The velvet sherwanis, brocade kurtas, and short, checkered jackets in the collection mix modern sensibilities with old-world elegance.

3.Raghavendra Rathore Designs, for the royal "You":

Raghavendra Rathore can provide you with impeccably polished apparel. If you are looking for an enduring piece to wow your spouse, we recommend his personalised administration. Rathore's Wedding collection includes magnificent sherwanis and bandhgalas in classic blues, white, gold, and redden tones that add a macho complexity to any design. He recently released his newest collection, "Regal Legacy," which features the brand new and better RR Bandhgala Jacket.

4. JJ Valaya, The prince of wedding fashion:

His menswear design honours India's rich, layered culture, and we recommend it for the husband-to-be who appreciates the traditional Indian vibe. His collection at the Amazon Indian Style Week, Spring/Summer 2017 showcased a part of the season's best metallic and patterned sherwanis, kurtas, and turbans in powerful tones that celebrate India's history in its totality. He recently released his new collection, "Bursa - Chapter 2," which is as lovely as it can be and is now available for purchase.

5. Rohit Bal, the beautiful mind:

He adds magnificence and a dash of divine decadence to his groomswear. It is excellent for the lucky man who wants to express his fashion sense. Bal employs a nice layout, texture, and outlines. His most recent collection, Kehkashan, debuted during Indian Couture Week 2016 and was inspired by the Emperors of Russia, with "Rococo" patterns and floral designs on long coats and sherwanis. Bal will ensure that you are the centre of attention during your wedding.

6. Anita Dongre, nature's artist:

Anita Dongre, the stunning female on the list, also designs menswear! Dongre launched her menswear collection in 2012 and has since gone from strength to strength with a diverse range of finely handcrafted sherwanis, dhoti kurtas, anoraks, tailored coats, and other groomswear essentials. If you're looking for subdued shades of red, cream, whites, and bright, her collection is for you. Her most recent collection, "Sounds of the Forest," has several excellent pieces.

Now you can be free of the added strain of picking the most exceptional designers for your best day's apparel, now that you have the list in front of you. Deepak sifted through the hundreds of display options and picked the one that best represents the groom he aspires to be. Deepak feels that all the designers put their hearts and souls into their work and that their work is commendable. They are some of the unheralded stars of Indian wedding fashion. It brings Deepak's list of favourites to a close.

Now that you've found your dream designer's best collection, it's time to go through them all, choose the best of your like and start shopping to show your outfit to everyone on your big day.

