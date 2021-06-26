Bengal’s Own MOOCS Platform Under Sole Supervision Of MAKAUT, WB

It is critical to give our youth appropriate facilities and guidance in order to acquire educational abilities for the improvement of their and the country’s future. NBSP launched a Massive Open Online Course (Free of Cost Training) for all students under the supervision of Nikhil Bharat Council for Socio-Economic Development. During the debut of MAKAUT’S zoom platform, many notable educators, professors, and students from West Bengal and throughout the country were present.

If you are enthusiastic enough about learning new skills, Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) are open-access online courses that anybody can take up and add to the list of your expertise. MOOCs are a cost-effective and flexible method to learn new skills, enhance your career, and provide high-quality educational experiences to a large number of people.

The whole success of NBCMOOCS is owed to Hon’ble VC’s Prof. (Dr.)Saikat Maitra’s remarkable conceptualization and pitch, as well as team MAKAUT.

Features of MOOC

1. The course’s content will be designed and selected by state-of-the-art educators and academics with substantial experience in the industry.

2. At the conclusion of each course, a hundred-point examination will be administered in a safe setting.

3. To receive a Credit Point-Based Certificate and Digital Badge, the SMEG requires a minimum passing score of 60%. The duration, score, and credit point will all be clearly stated in the certificate.

As an added bonus, the platform provides free access to the MAKAUT Placement Portal or App, as well as the opportunity to participate in monthly live sessions with industry experts, workshops on emerging technologies and receive internship and placement updates. Hundreds of thousands of students will benefit from the platform, which is accessible to anybody from anywhere in the country.

MAKAUT In-House BBA Students will prepare the NBCMOOCS Digital Marketing Strategy, and other college students are welcome to participate and work as interns. The complete process would be conducted by Debadrita Panda Maam of MAKAUT, WB, under the supervision of NBSP Digital Marketing Strategist Mr Avik Ghosh and Marketing Division In-Charge Mr Ranit Mishra.

All educators and academics are invited to join the NBCMOOCS Subject Matter Expert Group (SMEG) - http://www.nikhilbharatshikshaparisad.in support@nikhilbharatshikshaparisad.in

