On the Occasion of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' President Kovind Highlights The Friendship Between India And Bangladesh

Stressing on the amity between India and Bangladesh, President Ram Nath Kovind said that, India has always attached the highest priority to its friendship with Bangladesh and that New Delhi remains committed to doing all it can to help realize the full potential of its friendship with Dhaka.

“India has always attached highest priority to its friendship with Bangladesh. We remain committed to doing all we can to help realise the full potential of our friendship with Bangladesh,” he said.

The president said that history will always be a witness to the unique foundation of India-Bangladesh friendship which is forced in the people's war that liberated Bangladesh.

He said that the world learnt a valuable lesson that the will of the majority of people cannot be subjugated by any force, however brutal.

Indeed, seldom has humanity witnessed sacrifices on a scale so epic as during the 1971 war of liberation, he said.

