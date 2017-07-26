The Website
Not in Favour of Mid-Term Polls in Bihar: BJP

Outlook Web Bureau
The BJP today said it is against mid-term polls in Bihar where Nitish Kumar resigned as chief minister citing differences with ally RJD over corruption.

Emerging from the meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Board attended among others by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior party leader J P Nadda said the board is against mid-term polls in the state.

He also said a three-member panel has been formed in Bihar to talk to BJP MLAs and report to the leadership to help it take a final call. (PTI)

