30 March 2018 Last Updated at 1:45 pm International

Myanmar Swears In Suu Kyi Loyalist As New President

Sixty-six-year-old Win Myint took his oath of office today during a joint session of Parliament, pledging loyalty "to the people and the republic of the Union of Myanmar."
Outlook Web Bureau
AP Photo
2018-03-30T13:48:17+0530

Myanmar has sworn a longtime Aung San Suu Kyi loyalist as the country's new president, who will continue his predecessor's deference to her as the nation's de facto leader.

Sixty-six-year-old Win Myint took his oath of office today during a joint session of Parliament, pledging loyalty "to the people and the republic of the Union of Myanmar."

The two vice presidents, Myint Swe and Henry Van Tio, took oaths alongside him.

Win Myint was elected on Wednesday a week after his predecessor Htin Kyaw, a close friend and a confidant of Suu Kyi, retired over ill health.

(PTI)

