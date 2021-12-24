Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Multi-Vitamins, Paracetamol – Only Treatment Given To 40 Omicron Patients At Delhi Hospital

The doctor said most of the patients are those who tested COVID-19 positive at the airport upon arrival from foreign countries.

Doctors and nurses monitoring a covid ward. | PTI Photo / Kamal Kishore

2021-12-24T19:36:21+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 7:36 pm

Multi-vitamins and paracetamol were the only treatment provided to Omicron patients at Delhi's Lok Nayak hospital so far, doctors said on Friday.

The LNJP Hospital, which is the Delhi government's largest healthcare facility, has reported 40 cases of the new coronavirus variant of concern till now. Nineteen of these patients have already been discharged. A senior doctor at the hospital said around 90 per cent of the patients are "asymptotic" and the rest showed mild symptoms like "sore throat, low-grade fever and body ache". "The treatment included only multi-vitamins and paracetamol tablets. We didn't feel the need to give them any other medicine," he said.

The doctor said most of the patients are those who tested COVID-19 positive at the airport upon arrival from foreign countries. Most of them are fully vaccinated and "three-four have even taken booster shots", he added. The patients included an MP of an African country, a member of a royal family from a north Indian state, and family members of bureaucrats, a source said. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has logged 67 Omicron cases so far, of which 23 have been discharged.

-With PTI Inputs

