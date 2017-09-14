Marine Commando, Who Was Hit In Lung During 26/11 Operation, Completes 72-Km Marathon

32-year-old Shaurya Chakra winner and former Marine Commando Pravin Teotia, who took four bullets during the 2008 anti-terror operation in Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Hotel, had a point to prove by completing the Khardung La Challenge -- he was still fighting fit.

On September 9, after completing a 72km-long Khardung La marathon in Ladakh, he has proved his mettle by finishing the race within the stipulated time and winning a medal.

Teotia was hit in the lung and in an ear and had become partially hearing impaired. He was then given a non-active duty job by the Navy. But Teotia wanted to prove that he was still fit to serve the Navy and subsequently began participating in marathons, reported The Times of India.

Teotia took to Facebook to post pictures of his recent achievement:

Speaking to the newspaper, Teotia said: "After I was shot, doctors had given up on me. But I hung on for five months in the hospital and recovered, although my hearing was impaired," said Teotia, from Bhatola village in Bulandshahr.

Teotia began his marathon training in the year 2014, the subsequent year he ran the Mumbai Half Marathon with a different name as he didn't know how the Navy would react if he had failed.

Last year, he ran in the Indian Navy Half Marathon.

Earlier in March, this year, he participated in the Half Iron Man Triathlon in Jaipur. It is considered to one of the most rigourous events which involves a 1.9km swim, 90km bicycling and a 21km run, the TOI report adds.

On Saturday, he completed the Khardung La Challenge, running at altitudes higher than 18,380 ft, finishing it in 12.5 hours. The stipulated time was 14 hours.