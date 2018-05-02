The Website
02 May 2018

Kathua: Class 10 Boy Held For Mixing Intoxicant In Girl Classmate’s Lunch With Motive To ‘Develop Relations’

Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image
2018-05-02T16:46:51+0530

A Class 10 student was detained for allegedly mixing intoxicant in a girl clasmate’s lunch with motive to develop relations with her at a school in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

The boy got some intoxicant from a shop and mixed it in the girl's lunch. The incident took place at a school in the district yesterday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua, Shridhar Patil said.

 The boy mixed the intoxicant in the girl's lunch with the "motive to develop relations", he said.

 The girl, also a Class 10 student, was hospitalised, the SSP said, adding that her statement would be taken after she recovers.

 The shopkeeper, who sold the intoxicant to the boy, has been arrested, the officer said.

The boy was apprehended and the shopkeeper arrested under Section 328 of the Ranbir Penal Code that relates to poisoning somebody with an intent to commit an offence, police said.  

(PTI)




