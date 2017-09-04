Kate Middleton, Prince William Expecting Their Third Child, Annouces Kensington Palace

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child, announced the Kensington Palace on Monday.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” said Kensington Palace is a statement.

September 4, 2017

Kate Middleton and Prince William are already parents to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

The 35-year-old announced the news just four days after the British royal family marked the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death.

In the statement the palace said the duchess was suffering from severe morning sickness, as she did with her previous pregnancies, so a public engagement she had later on Monday had been cancelled.

"The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news...As with her previous two pregnancies, the Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, the statement said.

It added: "Her royal highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace."