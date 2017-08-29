India’s Neighbour Beats India In Internet Speed

Contrary to popular belief that India is becoming a digitised nation, data now reveals that the country is in fact lagging behind 118 other countries, including Myanmar and Indonesia, in its average internet speed.

India ranks 119 out of 189 countries, as revealed by data collected by cable.co.ok which compiled the global speed league of 189 countries collected over a year until May following a research partnership with New America's Open Technology Institute, Google Open Source Research and Princeton University's PlanetLab.

Advertisement opens in new window

According to the data, Singapore 'ranks as the world’s fastest country with speeds of 55.13Mbps, with war-torn Yemen coming in last at an average speed of just 0.34Mbps.' India’s neighbour Sri Lanka has bested India with a speed of 3.83 Mbps but China lags with 1.55

The minimum broadband speed required to 'fully participate in a digital society' is 10 Mbps, according to UK's telecom regular, Ofcom. Far behind is India with its average internet speed at just 2.06 Mbps.

Average time taken to download a 7.5 GB HD movie in India is 8 hours, 16 minutes and 20 seconds. This is despite attempts by the government to digitise the society.

Lower tariff, more data and increased speed have begun to benefit Indian consumer. “According to a recent report by telecom regulatory authority of India, Reliance Jio is the fastest 4G mobile service provider with an average download speed of 18.8 mega byte per second (mbps) in June.”.