Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Rajasthan: Police Arrests Man For Allegedly Spying For Pakistan’s ISI

The police said the accused Nibab Khan had gone to Pakistan in 2015, where he came in contact with Inter-Services Intelligence, following which he was passing information to the agency.

Man arrested for alleged spying in Rajasthan.(Representational image)

2021-11-27T19:40:42+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 7:40 pm

One person has been arrested in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency— Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), police said on Saturday.

The accused Nibab Khan, who runs a small shop selling mobile SIM cards and photocopy on Chandhan road, had been allegedly spying for the Pakistan’s ISI for a long time, Director-General (Intelligence) Umesh Mishra said.

He said Khan had gone on a visit to Pakistan in 2015, where he came in contact with an ISI handler, and was given 15 days training and Rs 10,000.

On his return to India, he started spying for the ISI.

The accused was passing on information related to Indian Army's local activities to his handler through social media, Mishra said. (With PTI inputs)

