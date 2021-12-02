Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Greets BJP Chief JP Nadda On His Birthday, Calls His Leadership ‘Inspiring’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted BJP president JP Nadda on his birthday. PM Modi lashed praises on his party president Nadda by terming his leadership ‘inspiring’.

PM Modi Greets BJP Chief JP Nadda On His Birthday, Calls His Leadership ‘Inspiring’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) | PTI

Trending

PM Modi Greets BJP Chief JP Nadda On His Birthday, Calls His Leadership ‘Inspiring’
outlookindia.com
2021-12-02T12:17:00+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 12:17 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed BJP president JP Nadda on his birthday saying his leadership is “inspiring”.

Greeting Nadda on his birthday, Modi said he is providing inspiring leadership to the party.
In a tweet, Modi wished Nadda a long life on his 61st birthday.

"Birthday greetings to @BJP4India President Shri @JPNadda Ji. He is providing inspiring leadership to the Party and is working hard to strengthen our organisation," Modi tweeted.

"He (Nadda) also has rich administrative and legislative experience for which he's widely admired. May he lead a long life," he said.

Nadda was actively associated with student and youth politics first as a member of the RSS' student wing ABVP and then the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

He was later elected as a legislator in Himachal Pradesh where he also served as a minister.

An experienced organisational leader, Nadda was a Union minister in the first Modi government between 2014 and 2019. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi JP Nadda New Delhi PM Modi BJP BJP President RSS ABVP Birthday Leadership Inspiration Himachal Pradesh National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Varun Gandhi Calls Out Delays In Employment Process, Tweets About Youth's Patience

Varun Gandhi Calls Out Delays In Employment Process, Tweets About Youth's Patience

Will Omicron Be Deadlier Than Delta? What We Know So Far

Pollution Control Day: Why India Has Some Of The Most Polluted Cities In The World

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Kashmir: Army Terms Killing Of Local Jaish Militant ‘Major Breakthrough’

UN Seeks Release Of Kashmiri Activist Khurram Parvez, Amendment In UAPA

Omicron: What Are Maharashtra's New Travel Guidelines That Centre Deemed 'Divergent'?

‘BJP Would Be Defeated If Regional Parties Unite’: Mamata Banerjee

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Omicron: Should Pregnant Women Be Worried About New Covid-19 Mutations?

Omicron: Should Pregnant Women Be Worried About New Covid-19 Mutations?

Himachal Pradesh Plans To Convert 15% Of Transport To Electric Vehicles By 2025

Himachal Pradesh Plans To Convert 15% Of Transport To Electric Vehicles By 2025

Minor Fire That Broke Out In Parliament Extinguished, No Casualty Reported

Minor Fire That Broke Out In Parliament Extinguished, No Casualty Reported

J&K: JeM's IED Expert Among Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Pulwama

J&K: JeM's IED Expert Among Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Pulwama

Read More from Outlook

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Haima Deshpande / With farmers in Maharashtra reeling under crop failures and mounting debts, rearing milch cattle has not remained a profitable option.

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Haima Deshpande / Maharashtra’s social fabric is undergoing a tough change. While the sons of farmers are finding it an uphill task to get brides, their sisters do not want farmers as husbands.

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Lanka Take Lead Vs Windies At Galle

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Lanka Take Lead Vs Windies At Galle

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Day 4 of the second Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. The West Indians are trying to win their first-ever Test match in Sri Lanka.

Farm Laws Repealed But For Maharashtra Farmers, The Misery Is Far From Over

Farm Laws Repealed But For Maharashtra Farmers, The Misery Is Far From Over

Haima Deshpande / In addition to man-made calamities, natural disasters have been a continual problem for Maharashtra farmers even as the state sits on a huge agrarian crisis.

Advertisement