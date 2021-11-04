Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
Diwali: BSF Jawans Share Sweets, Gifts With Soldiers From Pakistan And Bangladesh

The BSF personnel and Pakistan Rangers shared sweets with each other along International Border in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

BSF and Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets with each other on Diwali.(Image: Twitter)

2021-11-04T17:32:37+05:30
Published: 04 Nov 2021, Updated: 04 Nov 2021 5:32 pm

The Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchange Diwali greetings and sweets along the International Border with each other on Thursday.

The exchange between Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers, was held at two places along the International Border in Gujarat and Barmer in Rajasthan.

The photos shared by BSF show the force’s personnel and Pakistan Rangers exchanging sweets along various border pillars along IB.

"Such exchange of sweets and wishes on festivals of national importance enhance mutual harmony, brotherhood and also plays an important role in maintaining friendly and peaceful atmosphere along the border between two border guarding forces," BSF said.

Meanwhile, BSF personnel also exchanged sweets with Bangladesh Guard along the border as well on Diwali. (With PTI inputs)

