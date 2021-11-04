Diwali: BSF Jawans Share Sweets, Gifts With Soldiers From Pakistan And Bangladesh

The Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchange Diwali greetings and sweets along the International Border with each other on Thursday.

The exchange between Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers, was held at two places along the International Border in Gujarat and Barmer in Rajasthan.

The photos shared by BSF show the force’s personnel and Pakistan Rangers exchanging sweets along various border pillars along IB.

.@BSF_India celebrated & shared the happiness of #Diwali across the border by exchanging wishes & sweets with Pakistan Rangers, establishing an atmosphere of mutual trust & cooperation. pic.twitter.com/PlDpYiRsOL — Prasar Bharati News Services à¤ªà¥ÂÂ.à¤¬à¥ÂÂ.à¤ÂÂà¤¨.à¤ÂÂà¤¸. (@PBNS_India) November 4, 2021

"Such exchange of sweets and wishes on festivals of national importance enhance mutual harmony, brotherhood and also plays an important role in maintaining friendly and peaceful atmosphere along the border between two border guarding forces," BSF said.

Meanwhile, BSF personnel also exchanged sweets with Bangladesh Guard along the border as well on Diwali. (With PTI inputs)