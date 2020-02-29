February 29, 2020
Poshan
Delhi Riots: One Of Five Injured Men, Made To Sing National Anthem In Video, Dies

The men were seen lying on a street in injured conditions and made to sing the national anthem and Vande Mataram

Outlook Web Bureau 29 February 2020
A 24-year-old man, seen lying injured on the road with four others in similar conditions in a viral video during the Delhi riots, has died, the Indian Express reported.

Faizan, a resident of Kardam Puri, succumbed to his injuries at the Lok Nayak Hospital. 

During the violence that engulfed Northeast Delhi for three days since February 24, a video clip emerged on social media showing five men lying injured on a street and other men in police gear telling the injured to sing the national anthem and Vande Mataram.

Dr Kishore Singh, medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital, said Faizan was admitted to the neurosurgery ward on Tuesday with gunshot wounds and died early Thursday morning. He was in a critical condition, the doctor added.

The 24-year-old's family is yet to receive his body, which is due for a post-mortem examination in the hospital.

Families of two other men who were seen in the same clip told the newspaper that the video was shot at Kardam Puri on Monday evening when riots broke out in northeast Delhi. Till now, 42 people have lost their lives in the violence while many houses, shops, schools, mosques and vehicles have been burned and vandalised.

Another injured person seen in the video has been identified as 25-year-old Rafiq who is a Kardam Puri resident as well.

Aslam Khan, Rafiq's uncle, told the newspaper: “He was standing near a mosque when police fired teargas shells. Some people were caught because police thought they are rioters…"

Khan added that the family got a call on Monday evening about Rafiq being at GTB Hospital. Rafiq was taken to Jyoti Nagar police station and finally released on Tuesday night, he added.

 

 

