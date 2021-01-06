Covid Vaccine: Second Dry Run On January 8

After a massive dry run for Covid-19 vaccination on January 2, the second dry run will be held on January 8. According to news agency ANI, the second dry run will be held in all the districts of the country.

The dry run was conducted to find the best way to administer the vaccine to people and identify the loopholes in logistics and training.

The dry runs are being held ahead of the coronavirus vaccine rollout. The Health Ministry has said that vaccination for Covid-19 would start within 10 days from the day when vaccine-makers were given emergency use authorisation.

India has already approved two coronavirus vaccines which include Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

What Does A Dry Run Mean?

In a dry run, the health workers are administered a dummy vaccine at the site. This way, the administration is able to spot possible loopholes in the system ahead of the actual vaccination drive. A dry run, therefore, allows testing the mechanism.

