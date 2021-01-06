January 06, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Covid Vaccine: Second Dry Run On January 8

Covid Vaccine: Second Dry Run On January 8

The Health Ministry has said that vaccination for Covid-19 would start within 10 days from the day when vaccine-makers were given emergency use authorisation.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Covid Vaccine: Second Dry Run On January 8
Representational image.
Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook
Covid Vaccine: Second Dry Run On January 8
outlookindia.com
2021-01-06T19:31:58+05:30

After a massive dry run for Covid-19 vaccination on January 2, the second dry run will be held on January 8. According to news agency ANI, the second dry run will be held in all the districts of the country.

The dry run was conducted to find the best way to administer the vaccine to people and identify the loopholes in logistics and training.

The dry runs are being held ahead of the coronavirus vaccine rollout. The Health Ministry has said that vaccination for Covid-19 would start within 10 days from the day when vaccine-makers were given emergency use authorisation.

India has already approved two coronavirus vaccines which include Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

What Does A Dry Run Mean?

In a dry run, the health workers are administered a dummy vaccine at the site. This way, the administration is able to spot possible loopholes in the system ahead of the actual vaccination drive. A dry run, therefore, allows testing the mechanism.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Mamata Pays 'Courtesy Visit' To Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar At Raj Bhavan

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau India COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin AstraZeneca-Oxford covid vaccine Bharat Biotech Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos