﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Barring Few Pockets In J&K, India Virtually Terror Free, Claims PM Modi

Barring Few Pockets In J&K, India Virtually Terror Free, Claims PM Modi

At an election rally in Nashik, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India has become virtually terror free except some pockets in the militancy-hit state of Jammu and Kashmir

Outlook Web Bureau 22 April 2019
Barring Few Pockets In J&K, India Virtually Terror Free, Claims PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
Barring Few Pockets In J&K, India Virtually Terror Free, Claims PM Modi
outlookindia.com
2019-04-22T13:50:55+0530

Citing the example of the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka that killed 290 people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday claimed that India is now virtually "terror-free" barring some pockets of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing an election rally at Pimpalgaon in Nashik, Modi said: "Scores were killed in Sri Lanka when the terrorists struck at the innocent Christians peacefully engaged in prayers in churches.

"What was the situation in India prior to 2014? There were regular terror strikes in Maharashtra, Ayodhya, Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country. The (then) Congress-Nationalist Congress Party government just mourned and kept crying about Pakistan."

"But after coming to power in 2014, your 'Chowkidar' changed that strategy and rammed the terrorists inside their dens and the result is before all to see," he said, referring to the February 26 Indian Air Force strikes in Balakot, Pakistan, after the February 14 Pulwama attack which killed 40 CRPF troopers.

"Terror is now practically erased from the country, barring some pockets in Jammu and Kashmir but even there, our security forces regularly keep killing the terrorists... The terrorists are scared that under 'Modi' they cannot escape punishment."

Modi arrived in Nashik on Monday morning to address two campaign rallies -- first in Nashik and later at Nandurbar which will go to elections in the fourth phase on April 29.

IANS

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Maharashtra Nasik Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Elections Politics Terrorism Jammu and kashmir BJP National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Where Is God?': Sri Lankans Stunned After Deadly Blasts
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters