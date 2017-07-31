Husband Seeks Divorce After Wife Clicks Selfie With Donald Trump

A selfie with US President Donald Trump became the reason for a happily married couple to split.

According to a Washington Post report, last week former Miami Dolphins cheerleader-Lynn announced that she and her state attorney husband has filed their divorce petition over a selfie with Donald Trump.

“My husband didn’t like the fact that I clicked a selfie with Donald Trump and that’s when he approached me to file the divorce petition,” said Lynn.

Lynn who used to work for a PR firm announced the news of her divorce in a detailed and remarkably personal press release where she blamed US President Donald Trump for her fate. Lynn also called her divorce as a “Trump divorce”.

The press release read: "After much consideration over the past few months, we’ve decided to respectfully and amicably part ways and end our marriage.

"We are, however, dedicated to remaining close friends. We kindly ask for your support in preserving our privacy as we start to navigate this new chapter in our lives."