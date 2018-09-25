Honda Clinches 4 Out Of 6 Podiums In Round 4 Of INMRC

IDEMITSU Honda Ten10 Racing concluded the fourth round of INMRC in Chennai with a stellar performance from Rajiv Sethu, Mathana Kumar, Anish Shetty and Senthil. The team managed to bag four out of six podiums in the Super Stock and Pro Stock segments.



International factory rider Rajiv Sethu added yet another title to his name by winning the Super Stock 165cc category, while Mathana Kumar maintained his lead right from round one and finished the race in third spot. Sarath Kumar's run from back of the pack on the combined Pro Stock and Super Stock grid to finish the race in sixth position was mighty impressive.

In the Pro Stock division, Anish Shetty’s aggressive moves helped him bag second place on the podium along with a best lap time of 2:00.088. Senthil Kumar followed suit in third position. Mithun Kumar, who had an unfortunate crash on Saturday, finished the race in fifth position on Sunday.

Chennai, September 23, 2018: As the 4th Round of INMRC ended today in Chennai, IDEMITSU Honda Ten10 Racing Team’s riders with their stellar performance, concluded the race 2 with four podiums, sparkling in each category.

Race 2 Results of INMRC Round 4

Super Sport 165 cc

International rider Rajiv Sethu turned on the power and gave a strong performance by winning the Super Sport 165cc category. With this, he adds another win to his tally.

Maintaining his lead from the Round 1, Mathana Kumar finished the race with 3rd position. Despite starting from the last in combined grid Pro Stock and Super Stock, Sarath Kumar secured 6th position.

Pro Stock 165 cc

Anish Shetty’s aggressive performance today helped him in achieving the 2nd podium finish with the best lap time of 2:00.088. Anish was followed home by Senthil Kumar finishing 3rd in the race.

Mithun Kumar, who met with the crash yesterday, today completed the race at 5th position.

Speaking on today’s victorious performance, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President- Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Round 4 of INMRC was full of excitement for us with Honda riders qualifying with 2 pole positions to grabbing 2 podium finishes in Race1 yesterday. And today was a glorious day for us as the riders have added 4 more podiums in the team’s standings. Rajiv’s performance today was commendable with 1st position in marquee Super Sport 165cc race. Anish gained the limelight in Pro Stock. I congratulate all our riders for putting up a brilliant show in this round and I’m positive that they will come out with flying colours in the finale.”

Source: zigwheels.com