Ducati Monster 797 Reimagined By Rajputana Customs

Even if you don't follow the motorcycling world closely, you might still be familiar with Ducati's Monster series. The Monster lineup has helped Ducati earn a reputation of producing mean, naked street machines for more than two decades.

Its popularity also helped in bailing Ducati out of troubled times, accounting for 40 per cent of the sales. Not surprising then, the bikemaker wanted to commemorate the lineup's 25th anniversary in a unique way. Hence, Ducati India recently collaborated with famous chop-shop Rajputana Customs, to create this custom beauty.

The special edition Monster 797 gets a one-off custom-built fuel tank and a new colour scheme. Both of these help enhance its distinctive masculine look. Other than this, the motorcycle remains unchanged.

Powering it is the same 803cc, L-Twin motor, which produces 76PS of power at 8250rpm and a torque of 69Nm. On the features front, it packs a fully digital instrument console, flyscreen, under-seat USB charging port and ABS. As an optional extra, you also get Ducati's Multimedia System.

However, given the competition it faces, lack of ride-by-wire throttle, multiple riding modes and multi-level traction control don’t really work in its favour. On the flipside, this does help it in being competitively priced at Rs 8.03 lakh. To put things into perspective, its competition, the Triumph Street Triple S is priced at Rs 9.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom pan-India)

On the occasion, Sergi Canovas, MD of Ducati India, said, “Monster is a bike that has become a cult and has been recognized worldwide with love since its inception for its muscular look with the true aesthetics of a naked bike. Rajputana Customs has done a fabulous job at embodying it with details that are meaningful, giving it a striking look. The Monster 797 in the Rajputana Custom Edizione Speciale looks every bit perfect and serves as the appropriate homage to this iconic motorcycle.”

