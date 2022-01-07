Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

DU Teachers' Association Holds Strike Over Funds

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi, who is the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Education (Delhi Vidhan Sabha), called the allegations "completely baseless and mala fide" and said the funds were released well ahead of time.

DU Teachers' Association Holds Strike Over Funds
DUTA protested against alleged funds cut of 12 colleges by the Delhi government. PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

Trending

DU Teachers' Association Holds Strike Over Funds
outlookindia.com
2022-01-07T11:08:21+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 11:08 am

Several teaching and non-teaching staff of the Delhi University on Thursday participated in a day-long strike called by the DU Teachers' Association (DUTA) against the alleged funds cut of 12 colleges by the city government.

In a statement, the DUTA said the "unjustified funds cut" has resulted in non-payment of salaries to thousands of employees of these 12 colleges for the past two-six months and non-reimbursement of medical bills, allowances, arrears etc for the past two years thereby making these 12 colleges "financially sick".

The protest was led by DUTA president Prof Ajay Kumar Bhagi, office bearers, DUTA executives and all the teaching and non-teaching fraternity of DU who boycotted online classes and administrative work. Delhi University and College Karmachari Union (DUCKU) has also supported the call given by DUTA and issued a letter in this regard.

Delhi University Principal Association (DUPA) and DUTA have also urged the university administration to intervene in the matter. Prof Bhagi and all other DUTA office bearers tweeted against the fund cut and asked the Delhi government to repay all the dues and maintain continuity of fund supply in future.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has issued a notification to hand over charge of these 12 colleges to AOs, employees of the Delhi government in addition to their existing duties, they alleged. "DUTA rejects this attack on the educational autonomy of DU and its colleges by the AAP government. It seems that the Delhi government wants to force upon its funding formula that would lead to self-financing mode of education in these institutions," the DUTA said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Denying any delay on releasing funds, Atishi said a total of Rs 53.49 crore was released by the Delhi government in October-November 2021 for the dispensation of salaries of the October-December 2021 quarter. "Despite the funds being released by the Delhi government, the colleges seem adamant towards not paying their teachers. This points towards a clear case of extreme financial mismanagement. It is to be wondered why there is a lack of transparency in these colleges. The colleges do not fulfil their duties in time and turn around to say that the Delhi government is not giving funds," she claimed.

She questioned why the delays are "purposefully planted" and "why do the colleges blame the Delhi government when the delay is on their end?" "We urge the Delhi University administration to look into why such extreme cases of financial mismanagement are taking place under their watch," she said.

Twenty-eight DU colleges are partly or fully funded by the Delhi government, including 12 that are fully funded. The colleges and the government have been locked in a tussle over the issue of release of funds over the last two-three years.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Delhi University Teachers Delhi Government
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

How Covid Has Hit Sports And Spectators Around The World

How Covid Has Hit Sports And Spectators Around The World

Suresh Menon / Over the past two years, Covid rendered spectator sports—that symbol of civilisational normality—into a battleground of perception

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

Dr Swapneil Parikh / The Covid-19 pandemic exposed India’s stark inequalities like never before. All of us lived through the coronavirus pandemic, but some lived a very different pandemic from others.

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

Koushik Paul / India lost their first-ever Test match at The Wanderers as South Africa won by seven wickets to level the series 1-1. India had won the first Test at Centurion.

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Ajay Bagga / While 2022 is likely to be a mixed bag of events, the outlook for India is positive based on real estate and equity markets, but may be tempered by high commodity and fuel prices

Advertisement