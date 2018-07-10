Drunk Man Bangs 3-Year-Old Son Against Auto-Rickshaw, Incident Caught On CCTV

In a gruesome incident, an allegedly drunk man was caught on camera slamming his three-year-old son against an auto-rickshaw.

According to the Circle Inspector of the Jagathgirigutta Police Station, a case under section 324 of the Indian Penal Code and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered against the accused, identified as Shiva Gouda.

The accused had allegedly engaged in a brawl with his wife earlier on Monday, following which he was seen thrashing the toddler in an inebriated state.

The police, however, noted that Gouda's wife was not willing to lodge a complaint in the police station.

Post the incident, the toddler was shifted to Government Niloufer Hospital for treatment, after which he was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The accused is presently absconding.

ANI