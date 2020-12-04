India beat Australia by 11 runs in the first T20 International against here on Friday. SCOREBOARD | TOUR SCHEDULE | NEWS

KL Rahul top-scored for India with a 40-ball 51 while Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 44 from 23 balls as India posted 161 for 7 in their 20 overs after being put in to bat.

Moises Henriques was the most successful Australian bowler with 3/22.

Chasing the target, Australia could only score 150 for 7 with captain Aaron Finch top-scoring with 35. Yuzvendra Chahal and T Natarajan picked up three wickets apiece for India.

Brief Scores:

India: 161/7 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 51, Ravindra Jadeja 44 not out; Moises Henriques 3/22).

Australia: 150 for 7 in 20 overs (Aaron Finch 35; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/25, T Natarajan 3/30).

5:56 PM IST: 'Jaddu (Jadeja) got a knock on the side of a head and was a bit dizzy and still is. Concussion replacements are a strange thing. Today it worked for us maybe another time he wouldn't have found a like-for-like replacement- Virat Kohli after the match.

5:40 PM IST: Yuzvendra Chahal will be the topic of discussion today. He picks up man of the match award. Coming in as a concussion substitute he has picked up crucial 3 wickets.

'I got to know I was going to play. 10 to 15 minutes before the play was to start. I learnt from my ODI mistakes . I bowled according to my plans' Chahal said.

5:28 PM IST: India have won the match by 11 runs

Australia: 146/7 (20) Sean Abbott 12, Mitchell Swepson 12

5:19 PM IST: T Natarajan yorks Mitchell Starc. Rattles the stumps, India are now truly Fav to win this match. 3rd wicket for Natarajan. Starc b Natarajan 1

Australia: 135/7 (19) Sean Abbott 8, Mitchell Swepson 1, Need 27 in 6 balls

5:17 PM IST: Deepak Chahar gets Moises Henriques lbw without even appealing. Batsman goes for review and Australia lose review too.

Henriques lbw Deepak Chahar 30

Australia: 127/6 (18) Sean Abbott 1, Mitchell Starc 1, Need 35 in 12 balls

5:10 PM IST: Yuzvendra Chahal has been key for India today. He picks up Matthew Wade of the last ball of his quota of 4th over.

Australia: 122/5 (17) Moises Henriques 25, Matthew Wade c Kohli b Chahal 7, Need 40 in 18 balls

5:05 PM IST: Washington Sundar bowls a good over and ends his quota of overs with figures of 4-0-16-0. What a spell this has been for India.

Australia: 116/4 (16) Moises Henriques 25, Matthew Wade 3, Need 46 in 24 balls

5:00 PM IST: T Natarajan into the attack and has bowled well. But an overthrow goes for a four. India end up conceding 5 runs.

Natarajan has picked up D'Arcy Short. MASSIVE wicket for India. D'Arcy Short wanted to club the last ball for a SIX but finds Hardik Pandya at long-on.

Australia: 113/4 (15) D'Arcy Short c Hardik Pandya b T Natarajan 34, Moises Henriques 25, Need 49 in 30 balls

4:55 PM IST: Yuzvendra Chahal into his 3rd over. His figures read 3-0-19-2. Langer must bee seething in dressing room, Jadeja batted India to 160 and now Chahal, his replacement, has pegged Australia back.

Australia: 104/3 (14) D'Arcy Short 32, Moises Henriques 18, Need 58 in 36 balls

4:49 PM IST: Mohammed Shami has been expensive so far gooing at nearly 11 an over. His first ball is dispatched for a six by Moises Henriques. 10 runs of the over

Australia: 95/3 (13) D'Arcy Short 32, Moises Henriques 11, Need 67 in 42 balls

4:45 PM IST: Washington Sundar gives away 6 runs of the 12 over.

Australia: 85/3 (12) D'Arcy Short 29, Moises Henriques 3, Need 77 in 48 balls

4:44 PM IST: Yuzvendra Chahal has taken two wickets and Aussie coach Justin Langer wasn't happy when he was informed about Chahal being a concussion substitute. Watch Here.

4:41 PM IST: 11 overs gone and Australia are now on backfoot

Australia: 79/3 (11) D'Arcy Short 27, Steve Smith 1

4:39 PM IST: T Natarajan was troubling Glenn Maxwell. 2nd ball dropped short of KL Rahul. Next ball India appeal for lbw, but umpire says no. India go for review. The impact is in line India have a wicket.

Australia: 75/3 (10.3) D'Arcy Short 22, Glenn Maxwell lbw b Natarajan 2

4:33 PM IST: Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack and he gets another massive wicket. Justin Langer was not happy when he was informed that Chahal will be replacing Jadeja. And Chahal now has two wickets from 2 overs.

Australia: 74/2 (10) D'Arcy Short 22, Steve Smith c Sanju Samson b Yuzvendra Chahal 12

4:28 PM IST: Deepak Chahar has seen two catch dropped of his bowling. And to rub salt to his wounds, Steve Smith pulled his 5th ball for a massive six. Australia are on a roll and India will need more wickets to peg them back. 10 runs of the over

Australia: 68/1 (9) D'Arcy Short 22, Steve Smith 9

4:23 PM IST: India's concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack. Chahal has picked up a massive wicket. Aaron Finch caught by a diving Hardik Pandya for 35;

Australia: 57/1 (8) D'Arcy Short 19, Steve Smith 1

4:19 PM IST: Deepak Chahar has seen two catches dropped of his bowling of consecutive balls. First came of aaron Finch, which Manish Pandey dives but ball falls short at backward point. The second saw, D'Arcy Short getting top edge and Virat Kohli dropping an easy skier.

Australia: 54/0 (7) Aaron Finch 34, D'Arcy Short 18

4:13 PM IST: T Natarajan bowls his 1st over of the T20 international for India. Aaron Finch who is looking in good form hits his 5th ball for a four through covers. Natarajan concedes 4 singles

Australia: 53/0 (6) Aaron Finch 33, D'Arcy Short 18

4:08 PM IST: Mohammed Shami has been expensive so far. His first ball goes for a FOUR and then Finch hits the 3rd ball for a SIX.

Australia: 45/0 (5) Aaron Finch 27, D'Arcy Short 16

4:03 PM IST: Washington Sundar gives way 7 runs of the 4th over. A four of the first ball by Finch only boundary.

Australia: 33/0 (4) Aaron Finch 16, D'Arcy Short 15

3:58 PM IST: After an expensive over Chahar has been replaced by Mohammed Shami. D'Arcy Short hits 2nd ball for a FOUR, short and wide Short cuts it past point. 3rd ball driven through covers

Australia: 26/0 (3) Aaron Finch 14, D'Arcy Short 10

IMP update: India has used concussion substitute and replaced injured Jadeja with Yuzvendra Chahal



UPDATE: Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I.



Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tdzZrHpA1H — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020

3:53 PM IST: Washington Sundar into the attack. There is help for the spinners and India trying to exploit that. Bowls a fine over, 2 runs of it

Australia: 16/0 (2) Aaron Finch 10, D'Arcy Short 5

3:48 PM IST: Australia have started with a bang. Aaron Finch hits back-to-back fours of Deepak Chahar's 2nd and 3rd balls. D'Arcy Short drives the 4th ball for a FOUR staright back past bowler.

Australia: 14/0 (1) Aaron Finch 8, D'Arcy Short 5

3:44 PM IST: Australia come out to chase with Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short making it to the middle, India to start with Deepak Chahar

3:35 PM IST: While Moises Henriques finsihed with 4-0-22-3, India were served well by Ravindra's Jadeja's 23-ball 44, and KL Rahul's 51. At one point it looked India will be restricted to 140-150 but Jadeja's attack has pushed them to 161/7. But it seems he has hurt his hamstring. Over to Australia's chase now

3:25 PM IST: Mitchell Starc to ball the last over. Gives way 11 runs of the over.



India: 161/7 (20), Ravindra Jadeja 44, Deepak Chahar 0

3:19 PM IST: Josh Hazlewood now to bowl his 4th and final over of the day. Ravindra Jadeja needs to get some quick runs. 1st ball cracked for a four by Jadeja through covers.Jadeja has pulled his hamstring and is being attended by physio. He ran a quick single and went down.

Back after a quick treatment, Jadeja hits a SIX and follows it of FOUR. Last ball also goes for a four. India take 23 runs of this over, bring up 150.



India: 150/6 (19), Ravindra Jadeja 34, Washington Sundar 6

3:07 PM IST: Mitchell Starc to bowl the 18th over. India are now fighting with their backs to the wall. Starc gives away 12 runs. Sundar edges one for a four.

India: 127/6 (18), Ravindra Jadeja 12, Washington Sundar 6

3:03 PM IST: India lose Hadrik Pandya as Moises Henriques picks up third wicket of the match. He finsihes with 4-0-22-3

India: 115/6 (17), Hardik Pandya c Steve Smith b Moises Henriques 16, Ravindra Jadeja 8

2:57 PM IST: Josh Hazlewood gives away 7 runs of the 16th over.

India: 104/5 (16), Hardik Pandya 7, Ravindra Jadeja 6

2:52 PM IST: Adam Zampa finishes his quota of 4 overs with 4-0-20-1. He was as economical as possible in this format. 4 runs of his last over

India: 97/5 (15), Hardik Pandya 3, Ravindra Jadeja 3

2:47 PM IST: Moises Henriques has KL Rahul caught at Long-on. Slower ball

KL Rahul c Sean Abbott b Moises Henriques 51 India: 92/5 (13.5),

2:42 PM IST: India are now 4 down, Adam Zampa gets Manish Pandey. The ball dips on Pandey as he tries to cut the short ball, edge flies to short third man.

Manish Pandey c Josh Hazlewood b Adam Zampa 2 India: 90/4 (12.4),

India: 91/4 (13), KL Rahul 51, Hardik Pandya 1

2:37 PM IST: Moises Henriques picks up a wicket and gives away 3 runs as India look to rebuild again. New bastman Manish Pandey

India: 89/3 (12), KL Rahul 50, Manish Pandey 2

2:33 PM IST: Moises Henriques gets Sanju Samson who was looking good for his cameo. Caught by Mitchell Swepson for 23 at covers.

India: 86/3 (11.1), KL Rahul 50,

2:33 PM IST: Sean Abbott to bowl the 11th. Sanju Samson gets the 2nd ball over the cover head and a powerful four.11 runs of the over

KL Rahul reaches 37 ball 50, (5x4, 1x6). He has been the main man for India so far

India: 86/2 (11), KL Rahul 50, Sanju Samson 23

2:27 PM IST: Moises Henriques to bowl the 10th, gives away 7 runs

India: 75/2 (10), KL Rahul 48, Sanju Samson 15

2:24 PM IST: Mitchell Swepson was carted for a four by KL Rahul of the 5th ball. But before that Sanju Samson hit a SIX over midwicket; 12 runs of the over

India: 68/2 (9), KL Rahul 45, Sanju Samson 11

2:18 PM IST: Adam Zampa bowls a decent over gives way 5 runs.

India: 56/2 (8), KL Rahul 40, Sanju Samson 4

2:14 PM IST: Massive wicket for Mitchell Swepson. He gets India skipper Virat Kohli caught and bowled for 9. Swepson was hit for a FOUR of the 2nd ball by KL Rahul who is looking in good form.

India: 51/2 (7), KL Rahul 38, Sanju Samson 1

2:10 PM IST: Sean Abbott into the attack. KL Rahul not in control as he gets a four of the 3rd ball. Top edge goes for boundary, no third man. Next ball, Rahul pulls and hits a SIX. India are now gaining momentum

India: 42/1 (6), KL Rahul 31, Virat Kohli 8

2:06 PM IST: Adam Zampa has been introduced into the attack and KL Rahul welcomes the spinner with a four of the first ball through covers. 9 runs of the over

India: 30/1 (5), KL Rahul 20, Virat Kohli 7

2:02 PM IST: Josh Hazlewood is hammered for a FOUR by Virat Kohli of the 4th ball. Four more runs comes of this over in singles

India: 21/1 (4), KL Rahul 11, Virat Kohli 7

1:55 PM IST: Mitchell Starc into the attack. KL Rahul gets the first boundary for India. Not in control, the ball was outside off stump and Rahul miscued it to vacant third man.

MASSIVE Wicket for Australia. Mitchell Starc has clean bowled Shikhar Dhawan for 1. The ball swings late and knocks off the stumps.

India: 13/1 (3), KL Rahul 9, Virat Kohli 1

1:50 PM IST: Josh Hazlewood into the attack. India are still looking for the first boundary. A single and a leg bye to end the over.

India: 6/0(2), KL Rahul 4, Shikhar Dhawan 1

1:45 PM IST: Mitchell Starc is again wayward and starts witha wide. India will be looking for a good start; 4 runs at the end of the first over

India: 4/0(1), KL Rahul 4, Shikhar Dhawan 0

1:40 PM IST: India come out with KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. Micthell Starc to start for Australia

1:24 PM IST: Australia have relaced Ashton Agar with Mitchell Swepson. Agar has been ruled out of the series with injury. Matthew Wade will be the keeper. India have rested Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul is opening with Shikhar Dhawan. India also have Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey in their playing XI.

Here are the teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan

Australia : Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (wk), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

1:12 PM IST: Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first. D'Arcy Short in as an opener with Aaron Finch.

