AUS Vs IND, 1st T20I: Mitchell Starc Beauty Makes Mockery Of Shikhar Dhawan - Watch Unplayable Delivery

India got off to a disastrous start in the first of three T20I matches against Australia at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Friday with opener Shikhar Dhawan lasting just six balls.

LIVE SCOREBOARD | TOUR SCHEDULE | NEWS

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and put India in to bat first. Dhawan, opening with KL Rahul, was bowled by a brilliant yorker from Mitchell Starc in the second over.

Watch it here:

Dhawan, who returned with the second-most runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) behind Rahul, tried to drive the fifth ball of the over to off-side, but the ball swung away and uprooted the off-stump.

The left-handed opener made just one off six balls.

India then lost skipper Kohli leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson in the seventh over, to leave India struggling at 51/2.

Australia had won the three-match ODI series 2-1. The T20Is will be followed by the big-ticket Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, featuring four Test matches.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine