AUS Vs IND, 1st T20I: Mitchell Starc Beauty Makes Mockery Of Shikhar Dhawan - Watch Unplayable Delivery

India got off to a disastrous start in the first of three T20I matches against Australia at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Friday with opener Shikhar Dhawan lasting just six balls.
LIVE SCOREBOARD | TOUR SCHEDULE | NEWS
Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and put India in to bat first. Dhawan, opening with KL Rahul, was bowled by a brilliant yorker from Mitchell Starc in the second over.
Watch it here:
Peach ðÂÂÂÂ¥#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nO3UOQo2Qi— ICC (@ICC) December 4, 2020
Dhawan, who returned with the second-most runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) behind Rahul, tried to drive the fifth ball of the over to off-side, but the ball swung away and uprooted the off-stump.
The left-handed opener made just one off six balls.
India then lost skipper Kohli leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson in the seventh over, to leave India struggling at 51/2.
Australia had won the three-match ODI series 2-1. The T20Is will be followed by the big-ticket Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, featuring four Test matches.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Government Never Spoke Of Vaccinating Entire Country: Health Secretary
AUS Vs IND, 3rd ODI: Bowlers Hand India 13-Run Victory, Australia Clinch Series 2-1 - Highlights
Power Minister Launches Hackathon To Deal With Farm Fires, Residue