December 04, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  BBL: Afghan Cricketer Mujeeb Ur Rahman In Hospital After Positive COVID-19 Test

BBL: Afghan Cricketer Mujeeb Ur Rahman In Hospital After Positive COVID-19 Test

The 19-year-old spinner, the world's No. 2-ranked Twenty20 international bowler, was in hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast south of Brisbane after arriving in Australia last week

Agencies 04 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
BBL: Afghan Cricketer Mujeeb Ur Rahman In Hospital After Positive COVID-19 Test
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Courtesy: Twitter (@Mujeeb_R88)
BBL: Afghan Cricketer Mujeeb Ur Rahman In Hospital After Positive COVID-19 Test
outlookindia.com
2020-12-04T15:14:17+05:30

Afghanistan cricketer and Brisbane Heat import Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been taken to a Queensland hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. (More Cricket News)

The 19-year-old spinner, the world's No. 2- ranked Twenty20 international bowler, was in hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast south of Brisbane after arriving in Australia last week.

Mujeeb reported symptoms of the illness and has since been placed in the care of Queensland Health to complete his recovery.

The news comes a week out from the Heat's season opener against the Melbourne Stars in Canberra and means Mujeeb will almost certainly miss Brisbane's two matches in Australia's capital.

Queensland Cricket chief executive Terry Svenson said Mujeeb's welfare was the primary concern.

“He is a young man far from home and we will ensure he is looked after,” Svenson said.

(AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Farmers Protest: Former Boxing Coach GS Sandhu Offers To Return Dronacharya Award

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Mujeeb Ur Rahman Cricket Big Bash League (BBL) Coronavirus COVID-19 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos