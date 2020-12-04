AUS Vs IND, 1st T20I: India's Longest Unbeaten Streak And More Records -- Interesting Facts Ahead Of Series Opener

The three-match T20I series between Australia and India starts with the first match at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Friday. This will be their 21st meeting in the shortest format of the game.

After losing the ODIs 1-2, Virat Kohli & Co will look for a winning start to the series and put pressure on depleted Aussies.

Here's a look at the key stats before the start of the second leg of India's tour of Australia 2020-21:

- India are currently enjoying a nine-match unbeaten run in T20Is, their longest streak in the shortest format of th game. Their last defeat came in December 2019 in Thiruvananthapuram, against the West Indies. After that they have won eight matches, including two Super Over finishes.

- India are winless against Australia in two matches, losing their previous matches last year at home.

- India lead the head-to-head record against the Aussies 11-8. There was one no result.

- India captain Kohli holds the record for scoring most runs (584 vs Australia in 15 innings) against an opponent in men's T20I.

- KL Rahul has scored 993 runs (21 innings) in T20 in 2020, which is only behind Pakistan captain Babar Azam's 1242 runs in 29 innings.

- KL Rahul (1461 runs) is 39 runs short of becoming the sixth Indian batsman to score 1500 runs in T20Is.

- Shikhar Dhawan (1588 runs), now sixth, needs 29 runs to overtake MS Dhoni (1617) in the list of most T20I runs for India.

- Aaron Finch will become the third Australian to play 300 T20 matches, after Shane Watson (343) and Daniel Christian (326). Aussie skipper has so far played 299 matches.

- India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to play his 50th T20I match.

- Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah will continue their fight for most wickets honours for India in T20Is. Chahal trails Bumrah (59) by four wickets.

- Jasprit Bumrah (six) has bowled most maiden overs in T20Is.

- Aussie all-rounder has an average of 11.17 in T20s against Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

- This will be India's 135th T20I match. They have a 86-44 win-loss record against all opponents. There were four no results.

