Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Coronavirus Variant "Omicron" Is Yet To Posit Serious Threat To India

The B.1.1.529 Covid variant or Omicron, first detected in South Africa last week, was designated by the World Health Organization as a 'variant of concern', the health body's top category for worrying coronavirus variants.

2021-11-29T17:20:36+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk
Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 5:20 pm

As per government reports, India is yet to face the threat of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus that has once again put nations across the world under high alert.

 A senior government official said, no case of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus has been detected in India yet and Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia INSACOG is closely monitoring the situation and expediting the results of genomic analysis of positive samples of international travellers.

Amid the mounting concerns over the potentially more contagious coronavirus variant "Omicron' spreading to many countries, the Centre on Sunday introduced stricter guidelines for people travelling from or transiting through 'at-risk' countries and issued a slew of directions to the states for ramping up testing-surveillance measures and health facilities.

It has also been decided to review the resumption of international flights.

The countries designated as 'at-risk' (updated as of November 26, 2021) include European countries, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel. 

(With PTI Inputs)

