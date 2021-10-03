Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 03, 2021
Chinese Warplanes Fly Toward Taiwan For 2nd Straight Day

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said 39 aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone in two sorties, one during the day and one at night.

Chinese Warplanes Fly Toward Taiwan For 2nd Straight Day
Representational Image | AP

Chinese Warplanes Fly Toward Taiwan For 2nd Straight Day
outlookindia.com
2021-10-03T09:54:36+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 03 Oct 2021, Updated: 03 Oct 2021 9:54 am

 China flew more than 30 military planes toward Taiwan on Saturday, the second large display of force in as many days.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said 39 aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone in two sorties, one during the day and one at night. That followed a similar pattern on Friday, when 38 planes flew into the area south of the self-governing island.

China claims Taiwan, which lies off its east coast, as its territory. The two split in 1949 during a civil war in which the Communists took control of mainland China and the rival Nationalists set up a government on Taiwan.

Associated Press (AP) Taipei Warplanes China Taiwan International
