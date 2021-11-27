Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Cannot Be In Situation Where It Is Difficult To Implement Laws: Rijiju

One cannot be in a situation where it becomes difficult to implement laws passed by the legislature and verdicts delivered by the judiciary, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said here on Saturday.

Cannot Be In Situation Where It Is Difficult To Implement Laws: Rijiju

Trending

Cannot Be In Situation Where It Is Difficult To Implement Laws: Rijiju
outlookindia.com
2021-11-27T14:40:08+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 2:40 pm

At times, in a bid to seek their rights, people forget about the rights of others as well as their own duties, he said, addressing the concluding session of the two-day Constitution Day programme organised by the Supreme Court.

There is a need to find a balance between fundamental rights and fundamental duties, the minister added. He noted that bills passed by Parliament and state legislatures, and verdicts delivered by the Supreme Court are the laws of the land.

"We cannot be in a situation where it becomes difficult to implement laws despite being passed by the Supreme Court, or high courts or Assembly and Parliament... we all have to ponder over it ... Legislature, judiciary, executive, all sections of the society have to think as the country is run as per the Constitution," Rijiju said in Hindi.

Related Stories

Kejriwal To PM Modi: Stop Flights From Countries Hit By New Covid Variant Omicron

President Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and judges of the Supreme Court and high courts were present on the occasion. The minister's remark came ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, which begins on Monday, where the government has listed a bill to repeal the three farm laws.

The repeal of the three legislations has been one of the key demands of around 40 farmer unions protesting against the reforms for nearly a year now.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the three laws, saying the government could not convince the protesting farmers about their benefits. He had also urged them to end the protest and return home.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Kiren Rijiju Narendra Modi Ram Nath Kovind Justice NV Ramana India New Delhi Delhi - NCR Delhi Union Minister PM Modi President of India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Past And Present Of Mumbai Bandhs: Why Mumbaikars Are No More Scared Of It

Past And Present Of Mumbai Bandhs: Why Mumbaikars Are No More Scared Of It

Haima Deshpande / History is witness to the reality that the fear of the Shiv Sena went away after Uddhav Thackeray took over as the chief. Many say that his moderate outlook has defanged the Shiv Sena and turned the roar into a meow.

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Ashutosh Sharma / The post-mortem report said that the three girls died 'when they got crushed after coming in front of a train that was passing through'.

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Patel, Ashwin Derail NZ; IND Take 49-run Lead

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Patel, Ashwin Derail NZ; IND Take 49-run Lead

Koushik Paul / It's Day 3 of the first Test at Kanpur's Green Park. Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand as NZ chase IND's first innings total of 345.

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

Naseer Ganai / Former Chief Minister and Member Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah:'The restoration of early statehood and Article 370 is the only way forward. Otherwise, Kashmiris will continue to bleed and there will be hardly any progress in this part of the world'.

Advertisement